The Shaping – Painting By Richard A. Jacobson

Every generation redefines itself, it’s roles, it’s ambitions, and even it fears. I grew up at the end of a time when ‘men were men” and being up north, the change to a gentler ideal of manhood was not popular. I always imagined a ‘man’ as someone that carried a gun on his hip and walked with certain John Wayne swagger. Being a person who liked to read and draw placed me well outside the ‘manly lines’ and caused many difficult moments.
Too learn to walk as a man as I felt was to follow a different path and only occasionally with a swagger.
Richard A. Jacobson
the shaping
oil on panel
36in (91.44cm) x 60in (152.4 cm)
More info: richardajacobson.com
