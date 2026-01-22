Woman Bans Only Best Friend’s Baby And Husband From Her Engagement Party, Blows Up Their Friendship

Friendships take years to build, but they can be shattered in an instant. And sometimes you might not even understand why it’s happening until it’s too late to change anything.
So when Reddit user Queenbee71295 realized that her long-time bestie was ending their friendship over an engagement party, she decided to ask the internet for perspective. It felt so sudden, she wasn’t able to make sense of the whole ordeal by herself.
In a post on r/AITAH, she laid out the double standards her friend had enforced — from banning her baby to suddenly uninviting her husband — and asked if she was in the wrong for standing her ground.
The people closest to us are the ones who can hurt us the most
Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
When this woman’s best friend started acting weird and beginning to destroy their friendship, she couldn’t understand why
Image credits: jm_video / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Later, the woman clarified her situation by adding a few extra details
Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: queenbee71295
Her story has sparked a lot of reactions online
Which ultimately encouraged her to block and cut her friend from her life
Image credits: Zinkevych_D / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Nadtochii / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: queenbee71295
People were sad for the bride’s groom
