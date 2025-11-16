This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

by

Has someone called the ghostbusters?! Hello?! There are almost 100 ghosts in this abandoned house! Yes, you heard it right, a talented artist named Pavel has recently started a series called “Almost 100 Ghosts” which focuses on the daily life of ghosts who all collectively live in one big abandoned manor.

Though there are not many people to scare, these little ghosts still find ways to spook each other out or, at the very least, spend time discussing the afterlife and their lack of hobbies as they complain to each other about the lack of space in the house despite them being able to go through walls.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | webtoons.com

#1

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#2

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#3

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#4

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#5

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#6

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#7

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#8

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#9

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#10

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#11

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#12

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#13

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#14

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#15

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#16

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#17

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#18

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#19

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#20

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#21

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#22

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#23

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#24

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#25

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#26

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#27

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#28

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#29

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#30

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#31

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#32

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#33

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#34

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

#35

This Artist Makes Adorable Comics Showing The Funny Side Of The Afterlife (35 Pics)

Image source: almost100ghosts

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“What Do You Do At That Point?”: Guy Wonders What People Who Don’t Want Kids Will Do When They’re 40, And The Internet Responds
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Dopesick Season 1 Episode 5: There Is A Whistle Blower
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2021
Artist Recreates Classical Paintings Using Pop Culture Characters (13 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Real Life “The Terminal” Movie is Happening in Bangkok Right Now
3 min read
Dec, 30, 2017
10 Cute Reminders That Make Your Life Easier
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Comic About Racism In The US Was Made 2 Years Ago, And The Artist Just Reshared It Saying Nothing Has Changed
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.