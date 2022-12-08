Star Wars has been one of the most beloved franchises ever since it premiered its confusingly numbered films. Still, when Disney acquired the franchise, they started to create live-action expansions of the Star Wars franchise through television series. With the launch of the first live-action series, The Mandalorian, on November 12th, 2019, and the launch of Disney+, the series and the service did incredibly well from its launch, something most streaming services don’t do with launch. Although the series launched in 2019, and The Mandalorian appeared to come quicker than expected, especially as the second season was released the following year, the road to The Mandalorian season 3 has been long. Below, we’ve detailed The Mandalorian, the series, the character, and the brotherhood across the galaxy, but mostly the long road to The Mandalorian season 3.
The Mandalorian
As stated above, The Mandalorian started with the launch of Disney+ on November 12th, 2019, and premiered its second season the following year quite quickly. Still, there has yet to be a season 3 for The Mandalorian. Although The Mandalorian season 3 has yet to appear, outside of a recently released trailer and a previously announced 2023 date, a second series along the same timeline premiered in its absence, The Book of Boba Fett. Other live-action Star Wars series that share the same timeline have been announced to be in development, Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew. Beyond the abovementioned Star Wars live-action series in a tighter timeframe, Disney+ has also released Obi-Wan, the first season of Andor, with a second, possibly final season, coming in 2024. The first season of The Mandalorian introduced audiences to a new Mandalorian, outside of the decade-long fan favorite, Boba Fett. However, while Boba Fett wasn’t brought into The Mandalorian until season 2 of the series, the character existed long before most of the characters that we have seen in The Mandalorian, up until that point and now.
The Mandalorian Season 2
As unfortunate as the road to The Mandalorian season 3 has been, the insights from The Book of Boba Fett that tied heavily into season 2 will likely remain throughout season 3. Outside of getting acquainted with the overall setting and characters of The Mandalorian, season 1 focused almost entirely on the protection of The Child, as did the second season. With the second season of The Mandalorian came even more unique struggles for The Mandalorian to protect The Child and his brotherhood from revealing his face, as he revealed to them in The Book of Boba Fett. Season 2 of The Mandalorian featured more characters from previous Star Wars material than the first season had, such as Luke Skywalker portrayed by Mark Hammill thanks to effects, the live-action debut of Ahsoka, and Timothy Olyphant’s character, Cobb Vanth from the Aftermath novels. While season 2 was less focused on the bounties against The Child, like season 1, and more on the connection that the two have with each other and The Force. What we saw of The Mandalorian in the episodes of The Book of Boba Fett that focused on and featured the character mainly was the understanding of their time apart and their reunion. The episodes of The Book of Boba Fett that featured The Mandalorian have so far been a prologue for the upcoming season as they filled the gap in the character’s time between when we last saw him and the events of The Book of Boba Fett. While there has been a long road between The Mandalorian season 2 and The Mandalorian season 3, The Book of Boba Fett rewards fans for their patience. However, the characters crossed paths, and The Mandalorian had a significant role in The Book of Boba Fett‘s first season, leading to The Mandalorian season 3.
The Mandalorian Season 3
While The Mandalorian season 3 has been given a March 1st, 2023 release date, little is known, but Christopher Lloyd has been confirmed to appear in the upcoming season. However, Jon Favreau has announced that season 4 was already being worked out. Still, one thing for sure about The Mandalorian season 3 and beyond will be the absence of Gina Carano’s character due to several controversial tweets. Characters introduced in The Mandalorian that appeared in the season of The Book of Boba Fett since the release of the last season of The Mandalorian, like Luke Skywalker, likely won’t appear outside of the minor roles already presented to keep the authenticity of a young Skywalker alive, and the choice for Grogu between Skywalker or Din Djarin.. Ahsoka may appear further to tease The Clone Wars fanbase and the upcoming series to feature the Jedi. Still, other characters that may appear remain unknown, as the appearance of Timothy Olyphant’s character from Star Wars novel material was a shock when first announced. Therefore, characters from any realm of Star Wars media could be brought to the series that takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. Anything could happen with The Mandalorian season 3, but it will likely continue to be the dark space western that has folded the known corners of the galaxy into the unknown for all Star Wars fans.