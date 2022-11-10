The Righteous Gemstones: Will There Be a Third Season?

There has been news circulating about the renewal of the American dark comedy that Danny McBride made. We are talking about none other than the third season of the Righteous Gemstones.
It’s genuinely one of the funnier shows that have ever appeared on the screen in years. This show is based on the family of mega-church pastors and points out how even people can turn religion into a business. Moreover, it premiered on HBO for the first time on television on August 18, 2019.
After the end of the first season, people couldn’t stop raving about the show and demanded another season. So the directors renewed the show for a second season in 2019 and broadcast it on January 9, 2022.
After season 2 ended, the directors shared hints of season 3 in the making, which HBO’s executive vice president confirmed later on January 2022. So if you’re a curious soul and want to know about the release of season 3, dwell on the details below.
Renewal Status of the Righteous Gemstones
Thanks to everyone who hopped on their couches and turned to HBO to watch the show. Numerous people watched the first and second seasons of the Righteous Gemstones. Many people were aware of the making of the third season, and some came to know about it when HBO announced its renewal on January 2022.
According to Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO, she said, “After a season of actual fire and brimstone, blood, sand, and rollerblading, who wouldn’t want more? No one can make us laugh quite like the Gemstones.”
Is There Any Announcement on the Release Date of Season 3?
We can say nothing at the moment. However, the ending of season 2 has left everyone with many questions, and therefore everyone is eager to hear the show’s release date announcement.
However, going through the history of renewal of past seasons, you’ll know every show takes at least two years to release its season. So as far as season 3 is concerned, you can expect its release date in 2024 or maybe sooner; who knows?
Who Will Be in the Cast?
There has been no announcement regarding who will appear in the cast. Like everyone else, we can anticipate seeing all the old characters in the new season. However, you may find new faces too in the show. Yet, we wish that all the members of the Gemstone family make an incredible comeback in season 3.
The last cast of the show included the following cast members.
- Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone
- Jody Hill as Levi
- James DuMont as Chad
- John Goodman as Dr. Eli Gemstone
- Adam DeVine as Kelvin Gemstone
- Troy Anthony Hogan as Matthew
- J. LaRose as Gregory
- Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone
- Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers
- Scott MacArthur as Scotty
Is There a Trailer Available to Watch?
There’s no official trailer for season 3 yet. If you are eager for the show’s trailer, you can go through previous seasons. Checking their ratings and reviews will also be helpful for you in knowing the performance of the show. On the contrary, don’t you think it’s too soon to ask for the new season’s trailer? So, have patience and stay tuned for when it’s released.
How Many Episodes Will There Be in ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ New Season?
Before the release of the season, we can’t say anything about its episodes. So the question “how many episodes can we expect to see in the new season?” before its release is more like asking someone when they are getting married. Nobody knows that!
It might give you a chuckle. But, jokes apart, once the directors break their silence, you’ll know how many episodes you’ll watch on the screen. The previous seasons had nine episodes, so one can expect the same number of episodes in the new season.
What’s the Plot of Season 3?
The show’s plot revolves around a prominent televangelist family with a history of corruption, greed, and selfishness in the name of Jesus Christ. The Gemstones are among the wealthiest families in the business of worship. The widowed father, Eli Gemstone, runs this family and enjoys a lavish lifestyle supported by donations from the church with his foolish offspring.
Despite the lack of knowledge regarding the plot of season 3, we expect it begins where season 2 exactly ended. Since season 2 left the audience with many clues, we hope season 3 untangles those clues and puts an end to people’s curiosity.
Also, we anticipate the plot to be somewhat akin to the previous season, where the distant family members and friends create havoc in the lives of the Gemstones.
Where Can You Watch It?
Once the season is out, you can watch it on HBO and Hulu. Sadly, you won’t be able to watch it on Netflix, just like any other HBO series. Also, there’s no possibility of it being available on Netflix.