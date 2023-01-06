The Reason Elisabeth Moss Chooses to Keep Her Scientology and Personal Life Private

Elisabeth Moss rose to fame in the early 90s. She was a child star who played the role of the First Daughter in a show called The West Wing. It was only one of the biggest shows in the world at the time, and she was internationally recognized for the role. She began filming the show in 1999, but she’d already been an actress for more than eight years at that point. She was a bona fide child star, yet she is one of those women who made it from childhood actress to adult actress without any breakdowns or major moments. She’s been routinely quiet about her personal life, and there is a reason for that. For example, there’s a reason you didn’t know about Elisabeth Moss’s Scientology practices until just now. She does not discuss her personal life.
Why Doesn’t Elisabeth Moss Discuss Her Personal Life?
Elisabeth Moss’s life is private because she likes to keep it that way. It’s for a very interesting reason, however. She’s not trying to hide anything. She simply does it for the work. She knows how she feels when she knows too much about another celebrity, and she doesn’t want others to feel the same. “I don’t want to come off as being cagey. If you and I met, just hanging out as friends, I’m, like, an open book about it. But I don’t want people to be distracted by something when they’re watching me,” she said of her desire to not speak about much of her life outside of work.
“I want them to be seeing the character. I feel like when actors reveal too much of their lives, I’m sometimes watching something and I’m going, ‘Oh, I know that she just broke up with that person,’ or, ‘I know that she loves to do hot yoga,’ or whatever it is.” She continued. The point she’s making is that revealing too much of what’s going on in her personal life is distracting. She’s not hiding it. She’s just hoping you see her for the character and not as Elisabeth Moss’s Scientology practice or a woman who recently went through a major relationship drama, etc.
Elisabeth Moss’s Scientology Religion is Very Important to Her
The thing about Elisabeth Moss is she is steadfast in her beliefs. She has been a practicing Scientologist since she was young, and she is also a feminist. She doesn’t discuss either on a regular basis for the reasons listed above, but we do wonder. She’s been criticized in the past for the roles she plays and the way her religion plays into those, and she’s handled it with ease.
However, she’s credited her religion with being the very thing that’s taught her to communicate so well. She’s someone who feels that she can communicate with her friends, family, and her fans well because her religion taught her to do it. She feels skilled in her ability to find out what she questions and to look up to what she wants to know. She asks questions and focuses on things of that nature, and she is proud of what her religion teaches.
Is There Really An Issue Between Former Scientologist Leah Remini and Elisabeth Moss?
Leah Remini is the queen of the sitcom, and Elisabeth Moss is the queen of the drama – think Mad Men and The Handmaid’s Tale. Both were brought up in the Church of Scientology, and both practiced. However, Remini left the religion. She’s had a lot to say about it, and the world likes to speculate that there are issues between the stars. Moss would like to point out that there is not. She’s made it clear in the past that she doesn’t know Leah Remini, they’ve never worked together, and they’ve never had a conversation. There are some rumors that the church will not allow Moss to talk to Remini, but Moss said there’s never been an opportunity for them to talk – and that is all.
Elisabeth Moss Did Get Up and Leave During Leah Remini’s Emmy Acceptance Speech
It was a speech about her win for her documentary on the horrors of Scientology, and Elisabeth Moss got up and left during the speech. She’s quick to point out she merely got up and went to the bathroom during that moment, and there was nothing else to it. She knew that might disappoint those looking for drama, but she just had to use the ladies’ room. Of course, when I have to use the ladies’ room during a performance or a concert, I wait until there’s a part that doesn’t interest me as much so I don’t miss as much. And, we have to say, that’s completely fine if she didn’t want to hear Remini’s speech.