The Real Reason Amber And Jordan’s Love Is Blind Marriage Only Lasted 4 Months

Love Is Blind Season 10’s Amber and Jordan signed up for the Netflix experiment, hoping to find a soulmate to build the kind of family life they envisioned for themselves. A single mother and nurse, Amber wanted a loyal and supportive man who would easily assimilate into the homey life she has built with her daughter. Jordan, on the other hand, after being single for nine years, felt ready for a lifelong commitment with the right partner, as long as she doesn’t have a child and loves dogs.
Jordan Faeth began reconsidering his dealbreaker after connecting with Amber Morrison, who was upfront about having a 7-year-old daughter. As they nurtured their bond, the account executive grew fond of the nurse as much as she was eager to choose him as her husband. They got engaged and eventually exchanged vows in the finale to the surprise of viewers, who had anticipated they would part ways.
Amber And Jordan’s Wedding Wasn’t Supposed To Happen
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Amber & Jordan were not supposed to get married.. you can see the shock in her face lol #loveisblindnews #loveisblindtea #loveisblindtiktok #loveisblindtok 🤣🤣
Heading into Love Is Blind Season 10’s finale, Amber and Jordan were one of the couples viewers didn’t expect to get married. This wasn’t because they weren’t attracted to each other. Their connection was pretty obvious, but Jordan wasn’t certain he was ready for the marriage. He even informed Amber that he’d say no to getting married at the altar because he needed more time. But when the time came, he took the plunge, surprising his wife, their guests, and the audience.
“I want to follow my heart and say that I do,” said the account executive, who later explained that his sister advised him to follow his heart right before the wedding. “My sister told me, ‘Just follow your heart.’ So I did,” he said. It seems the emotional weight of the moment inspired Jordan’s decision to get married. He followed his heart, but it wasn’t enough to sustain the marriage when it was tested in the real world.
They Divored Four Months Into The Marriage Without Living Together
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LOVE IS BLIND: THE REUNION premieres on Wednesday, March 11 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT, only on Netflix.
The couple confirmed their marriage packed up at the season’s reunion. From their exchange, viewers learned they never got to live together. “I felt like you wanted to stay in Columbus, in your condo, do whatever you wanted, but have a wife that shows up on a Saturday, primed and ready to go,” Amber told her former husband, who accused her of being disrespectful and unavailable. Jordan said they argued constantly, with Amber consistently crossing boundaries, screaming at him. “There’s this disrespect with you not showing up to s**t. And then on top of that, it just created an environment where I was totally uncomfortable even sharing how I’ve felt with you,” he said.
For the account executive, it was an unhealthy relationship that needed to end. “I was looking out for myself in terms of my mental health [and] my wellbeing. It was not a healthy relationship; to push it past that time would have been irresponsible for all of us.” The Love Is Blind Season 10 couple’s marriage only lasted four months. Their different lifestyles posed a challenge that made them call for a break. Two weeks later, Jordan visited Amber in Mount Vernon and ended the marriage.
The nurse had hoped that some counseling would help them work things out, but Jordan had made up his mind after realizing they weren’t compatible. “I’m social, I want somebody who wants to go out and meet up with our friends,” he said. He also blamed their divorce on unresolved issues from Amber’s previous relationships. “I know that there were trust issues that she had from previous boyfriends, as well as some damage done by those guys… I was constantly trying to repair a trust that I didn’t break. For me, that took a toll.”
Jordan Faeth Has Found New Love, But Amber Morrison Is Focusing On Healing
The Love Is Blind Season 10 couple have moved on from the marriage. Jordan is now in a relations with a woman named Sophia in Columbus. He spoke glowingly about her on What’s the Reality podcast, divulging that they have been dating since November 2025. “She’s amazing… [and] she shows up for me,” he told the pocast host AD Smith. The same can’t be said about Amber, who’s realized she doesn’t need a relationship to feel fulfilled. She’s open to giving love another chance, but is determined to never waste her time again. Check out why all the Married At First Sight Season 19 couples are now divorced.
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