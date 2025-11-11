Travellers Staying At This Place In Scotland Take Turns Running The Bookshop Downstairs

by

At The Open Book, in Wigtown, Scotland, you can fulfill your dream of running a bookstore. The unique Airbnb flat costs just 57 USD a night, but it comes with a stipulation: renters also work at the bookshop on the first floor, doing everything that a regular bookshop owner might do.

“This project started about two years ago,” the owners told Bored Panda. “We wanted a way for people to experience the dream of having their own bookshop by the sea in Scotland (who doesn’t fantasize about that?), without making a huge commitment. We though creating a bookshop holiday was the answer.|

More info: Facebook | Airbnb (h/t: lostateminor, mymodernmet)

Have you ever dreamt of having your own bookstore?

Travellers Staying At This Place In Scotland Take Turns Running The Bookshop Downstairs

“How much you work, or IF you work, is really up to you,” Open Book told Bored Panda

Travellers Staying At This Place In Scotland Take Turns Running The Bookshop Downstairs

The second floor flat can comfortably accommodate two visitors

Travellers Staying At This Place In Scotland Take Turns Running The Bookshop Downstairs

“All of our guests are beautifully unique, with their own stories to share”

Travellers Staying At This Place In Scotland Take Turns Running The Bookshop Downstairs

“One of my favourites was a couple in their 80’s, who came to The Open Book for their honeymoon”

Travellers Staying At This Place In Scotland Take Turns Running The Bookshop Downstairs

Come make your dream a reality!

Travellers Staying At This Place In Scotland Take Turns Running The Bookshop Downstairs

Image credits: The Open BookCassie

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Pizza Topping?
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2025
‘American Gods’ Hires New Showrunner Ahead of Season 2
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2018
10 Portraits And Poems From Ex-Inmates (I Teach Poetry To Them)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Station Eleven Season 1 Episode 10: “An Emotional Reunion”
3 min read
Feb, 13, 2022
This Fidget Cube Is A 6-Sided Desk Toy That Will Keep Your Restless Fingers Busy
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Make My Lost Dog The Hero Of My Favorite Shows And Movies
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.