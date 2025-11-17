“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

by

Wildlife is majestic, and observing it can be an amazing experience. However, while for some the wild can be mere minutes away from their homes, being surrounded by nature is a luxury for many. Venturing out to seek beautiful vistas and amazing sceneries can be tricky for the majority of people, too. Trips to the wild can be quite expensive in terms of time, money, and effort. You also often have to be able-bodied and quite fit to go on such adventures. That is why so many of us are so grateful to wildlife photographers.

Wildlife photography gives us a glimpse of how beautiful it is out there without us needing to make a lot of effort. It allows people to admire magnificent animals, stunning landscapes, and sometimes even dangerous grounds they probably will not set foot on during their lifetime. It also lets us witness the negative impact humans have on nature. Photos of wildlife enables us to experience the world we otherwise wouldn’t be able to.

The following collection of the impressive wildlife images was created by using images shared by members of this Reddit community. Scroll down to marvel at the snapshots of the wonderful mother Earth.

#1 This Photo Won The 2020 Ocen Photography Awards. It’s By Tobias Baumgaertner Who Photographer Two Widowed Penguins Who Would Come To Watch The Melbourne Skyline To Comfort Each Other

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: DoreenNicole

#2 🔥 A Cub Puma Admiring His Mother

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: therra123

#3 Brown Bear And Wolf Spotted Hunting Together And Sharing Spoils Over 10 Days In Finland/Photo Credit: Finnish Photographer Lassi Rautiainen

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: ciaomain

#4 Sea Sheep Are One Of The Few Animals That Use Algae To Photosynthesize

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: Bunnystrawbery

#5 Sleeping Elephant Family , Rare Visuals

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: landekeshav5

#6 Pink Robin

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: GomerP19

#7 🔥 Rare Pygmy Possums Just Got Rediscovered After Fears That Bushfires Wiped Them Out

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: therra123

#8 Turtle Dove

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: _McThompson

#9 Beekeepers In Northeastern France Found Themselves In A Sticky Situation After Bees From Their Hives Began Producing Honey In Shades Of Blue And Green. Later They Discovered That The Bees Were Visiting A Local M&m Factory

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: Kronyzx

#10 Swimming Jaguars

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: random-insights

#11 The Canadian Snow Lynx, Protected Under The Endangered Species Act

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: scot816

#12 Where There Is Love, There Is Hope

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: jbellas

#13 Isle Of Skye, Scotland

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: Perfect_Gas

#14 🔥 This Rare Zebra Foal Was Born With Spots Instead Of Stripes 🔥

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: thicklyLevitate926

#15 Cute But Deadly Snow Leopard In Action

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: astralrig96

#16 The Photo Of Totality In Oregon By Photographer Jasman Lion Mander

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: Kaos2018

#17 A Once In A Lifetime Shot Of An Owl

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: ExploreMoreMysteries

#18 Stoat In Switzerland

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: Vugar_

#19 This Agate Stone Looks Like The Ocean

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: BroccoliSilly7572

#20 The Worlds Worst Hide And Seek Playing Animal

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: aquilasr

#21 Stunning Picture Of The Northern Lights

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: Gavin_beast13

#22 The Hawaiian Surge Wrasse Doesn’t Even Look Real, The Neon Coloring Is Totally Natural!

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: megamoose4

#23 Shots To Show How The Wind Wove The Grass To Claim This Wire Fence

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: justadair

#24 A Baby Bison

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: Beneficial-Sky-7600

#25 A Picture In 365 Slices. Each Slice Is One Day Of The Year

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: Tharakan922

#26 🔥 A Tropical Rock Lobster (Panulirus Ornatus)

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: therra123

#27 Trimeresurus Insularis, A Venomous Viper Native To Indonesia

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: sagnik31

#28 A Baby Aardwolf

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: DoreenNicole

#29 🔥hawfinch With Snowflake On Its Head – Shot That I Took In Backyard

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: Piotr_Gorny

#30 🔥 Ice Formations In Antarctica That Look Like Ice Walls, Columns, And An Archway

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: Tharakan922

#31 Japanese Macaque Has Fun After Snatching Someone’s Phone

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: aquilasr

#32 Lilac-Breasted Roller

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: jerrykola8205

#33 Cheetah Licks The Toe Of Photographer To Say Hi

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: DoreenNicole

#34 🔥close Up Of A Dragonfly🔥

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: therra123

#35 This Majestic Af White Reindeer

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: tacosontitan

#36 🔥 Feathers On Display By A Barn Owl

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#37 🔥hero Without A Cape. Pollinator Bat Completely Covered In Pollen

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: GoldenChinchilla

#38 The Golden Plover Is A Bird That Hatch With The Power Of Camouflage Fully Activated

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: Scientiaetnatura065

#39 This Is The Most Beautiful Corn. It Is A Native American Variety Called “Glass Gem Corn” And Yes It Really Does Grow Like That

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: runyoufreak

#40 Stunning Kauai

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: Perfect_Gas

#41 This Is A Rare Phenomenon, Called ‘Cross Waves’

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: crinnoire

#42 Symbiosis Between Spider And Oryx

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: 2bias_4ever

#43 🔥a Turtle Reawakening From Hibernation Carrying A Mini World On Its Back

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: therra123

#44 I Had The Privilege Of Watching Two Baby Hummingbirds Grow Up In My Backyard, From Jellybean Eggs To Independent Birds

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: crazycatnerd

#45 The Water Beading Off The Waterproof Feathers On A Loon

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: aquilasr

#46 A Female Mandarin Duck With Her Two Male Bodyguards

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: MyIpodStillWorks

#47 🔥 The Shining Eyes Of Gators In The Everglades

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: gsuhrie

#48 In Response To Poaching, African Elephants Are Evolving To Be Tuskless

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: SJReaver

#49 Novosibirsk, Russia -45 Degrees Celsius

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: n91_bee

#50 🔥a Spider Disguised In A Flower Attacking A Fly That Is Masquerading As A Wasp

“Nature Is Freaking Lit”: 50 Times People Were Surprised By Nature (New Pics)

Image source: GoldenChinchilla

#51 🔥 Thai Water Buffalo Carrying A Young Monk. Despite Their Large Size And Fearsome Horns, They’re Very Gentle And Docile

#52 🔥the Endangered Wrinkled Peach Mushroom🔥

#53 🔥 Deer Running From A Flying Squirrel As Caught On A Trail Camera

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Draw A Picture Of The Person Near You Without Looking At The Paper And Then Post It
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 People Share What “Work Ethics” Are Like In Different Countries
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Carve Wooden Figures And Ritual Objects
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Football Player Ashley Young Shares What It’s Like Living In Quarantined Italy And Gives His Tips
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Here Are 18 Of The Best Examples Of Social Distancing During The Lockdown
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Donald Glover and FX Walk Away From Deadpool Animated Series
3 min read
Mar, 26, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.