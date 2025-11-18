35 Quirky And Funny Comics For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor By Daniel Scully

It’s time to kick off this new week with a big dose of good, yet slightly dark humor. This is brought to you by Daniel Scully and his hilarious comic series ‘The Mealstorm’. It’s a great escape for those whose occupation demands formality and prohibits the slipping of any silly jokes while dealing with day-to-day tasks. Good news for you folks: just take a break, relax, and enjoy this funny ride as we dive into the strips we’ve selected for you today.
The cartoonist shared with us the background of him becoming a professional comic artist: “Woah. ‘Professionally’ is a strong word. I have always loved to draw and make people laugh. So I always thought that writing comic strips was a great marriage of the two. I have always loved reading comics. When I was a kid, I would pore over books of Garfield, Calvin and Hobbes, and The Far Side that I would get from the library down the street from me. I would study their drawing techniques and their joke structures over and over again. My grandpa used to save stacks of the funny pages from the Sunday newspaper and bring them over for me to read and I would read every single comic on every single page even if I didn’t like them.”
More info: webtoons.com | Instagram
