By Day I Teach Culinary Arts, But At Home, I Make Candles That Look And Smell Like Real Food

by

I am a 61-year-old Culinary Arts chef instructor. I have been teaching for 32 years. I have also been making candles for over 20 years.

A few years ago I had an epiphany. Why not combine my interests in food with the production of candles that look and smell like food? Here are some of my creations.

More info: tasty-candles.com

#1 Grilled Ribeye Steak Candle. This Candle Smells Of Beef, Hickory Smoke, Garlic, And Butter

#2 Texas Garlic Toast With Ham And A Fried Egg Candle

#3 Hamburger And Slider Candles

#4 Beef With Broccoli Candle

#5 Soy Sauce Chicken Candle

#6 Macaroni And Cheese Candle

#7 Stack Of Fruit Candle

#8 Genoa Cherry Cake Candles

#9 Philadelphia Style Cinnamon Roll Candle

#10 Curried Chicken With Cauliflower Candle

