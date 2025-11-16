By Day I Teach Culinary Arts, But At Home, I Make Candles That Look And Smell Like Real Food

I am a 61-year-old Culinary Arts chef instructor. I have been teaching for 32 years. I have also been making candles for over 20 years.
A few years ago I had an epiphany. Why not combine my interests in food with the production of candles that look and smell like food? Here are some of my creations.
More info: tasty-candles.com
#1 Grilled Ribeye Steak Candle. This Candle Smells Of Beef, Hickory Smoke, Garlic, And Butter
#2 Texas Garlic Toast With Ham And A Fried Egg Candle
#3 Hamburger And Slider Candles
#4 Beef With Broccoli Candle
#5 Soy Sauce Chicken Candle
#6 Macaroni And Cheese Candle
#7 Stack Of Fruit Candle
#8 Genoa Cherry Cake Candles
#9 Philadelphia Style Cinnamon Roll Candle
#10 Curried Chicken With Cauliflower Candle
