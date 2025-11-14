Two Guys Create The Married Kama Sutra, And It’s Probably The Least Sexual Manual In The World

The Married Kama Sutra describes itself as the world’s least erotic manual. However, while the volume isn’t quite sexy, it’s absolutely hilarious. Created by Simon Rich and Farley Katz, the book explores how the kids, the dishwasher, and other nuisances transform a couple’s sex life.

And it’s about time the Kama Sutra got an update! Don’t get me wrong, the old guide to the “art-of-loving” is fine and all, but modern society needs something more… up to date. Complete with four-color, full-page illustrations in the style of the original, but with modern, domestic accouterments, here are the poses, positions, and games married lovers play nowadays to keep the spark alive.

More info: Amazon | Follow Farley Katz on Instagram

#1

Image source: Simon Rich and Farley Katz

#2

Image source: Simon Rich and Farley Katz

#3

Image source: Simon Rich and Farley Katz

#4

Image source: Simon Rich and Farley Katz

#5

Image source: Simon Rich and Farley Katz

#6

Image source: Simon Rich and Farley Katz

#7

Image source: Simon Rich and Farley Katz

#8

Image source: Simon Rich and Farley Katz

#9

Image source: Simon Rich and Farley Katz

#10

Image source: Simon Rich and Farley Katz

#11

Image source: Simon Rich and Farley Katz

#12

Image source: Simon Rich and Farley Katz

#13

Image source: Simon Rich and Farley Katz

#14

Image source: Simon Rich and Farley Katz

Patrick Penrose
