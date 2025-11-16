The Kaftan: Ethno-Futuristic Cult(Ure) Of The Meta-Tribes

Yakaza is the ethno-futuristic cult(ure) of the metaverse. “The Kaftan” is the first conceptual creation.

In the state of Yakaza, we create digital cultural artifacts. The organic-geometric patterns and forms, designed with algorithmic morphogenesis processes that borrowed from nature itself, embroidered with digital craftsmanship. Not just a metaverse fashion house, Yakaza offers an ethno-futuristic atmosphere, a holistic ecosystem with all of its fine detailed elements. And “The Kaftan” is the first reflection of this vision.

More info: yakaza.org

#1

The Kaftan: Ethno-Futuristic Cult(Ure) Of The Meta-Tribes

#2

The Kaftan: Ethno-Futuristic Cult(Ure) Of The Meta-Tribes

#3

The Kaftan: Ethno-Futuristic Cult(Ure) Of The Meta-Tribes

#4

The Kaftan: Ethno-Futuristic Cult(Ure) Of The Meta-Tribes

#5

The Kaftan: Ethno-Futuristic Cult(Ure) Of The Meta-Tribes

#6

The Kaftan: Ethno-Futuristic Cult(Ure) Of The Meta-Tribes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
