Rachel Fuda Discusses Clashing Ethics and RHONJ Dynamics

Rachel Fuda recently opened up about her experiences on The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ), expressing strong opinions about the show’s production. In a conversation on Monday, the 33-year-old Housewife discussed how her strong personal ethics sometimes clash with the show’s dynamics.
Reflecting on her time on RHONJ, Rachel revealed that she maintains
I have morals…that is my biggest downfall as a Housewife, is that I hold myself to a higher standard than some of the women that are on our show. Rachel’s comments suggest that her principles occasionally lead to conflict within the cast.
One significant point of discussion was her view of Luis Ruelas’ involvement in the show and its perceived impact. Several have noted that Ruelas, Teresa Giudice’s husband, might have contributed negatively to RHONJ’s recent seasons. While Rachel did not entirely agree with this perspective, she offered some insight:
I wasn’t here before he got here…his involvement in the show happened simultaneously increased when I became a Housewife, she noted.
She also mentioned the intense scrutiny Ruelas has been under and hinted at recurring issues caused by Teresa Giudice over more than a decade:
There’s been a common denominator for 14 years and that hasn’t been Luis, Rachel stated. The implication is clear: Teresa may have played a more prominent role in ongoing problems within the show, exacerbated by Luis’ actions.
Another significant moment was when Rachel recalled an incident involving Luis wishing harm upon Margaret Josephs’ son and Teresa’s subsequent defense. Rachel felt it demonstrated a lack of self-awareness or willingness to admit fault on Teresa’s part:
It’s okay to look at your partner and to say, ‘You made a mistake’, emphasizing that even close relationships should demand accountability.
Looking back at these incidents, Rachel expressed shock at Luis’ comments:
I was shocked when the words came out of his mouth.
