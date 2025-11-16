My Working Days As Industrial-Mountaineer

by

Hello friends, I want to show you my everyday life, a job that I love and have been working at a height for more than twenty years. My friend and partner Dmitry Ulyanov will be in the pictures. I hope you enjoy it. Sincerely, Evgeny Lapshin.

P.S. I do not know what my profession is called all over the world, but here in Russia, my profession is called Industrial-Mountaineer.

Installation of snow retention on the roof of the house

My Working Days As Industrial-Mountaineer

Repair of the chimney. The direction of the roofing material

My Working Days As Industrial-Mountaineer

Repair of the chimney. The direction of the roofing material

My Working Days As Industrial-Mountaineer

Access to the roof through the attic window. Inconvenient, but the work needs to be done

My Working Days As Industrial-Mountaineer

Access to the roof through the attic window. Inconvenient, but the work needs to be done

My Working Days As Industrial-Mountaineer

Installation of snow retention on the roof of the house

My Working Days As Industrial-Mountaineer

Installation of snow retention on the roof of the house

My Working Days As Industrial-Mountaineer

Installation of snow retention on the roof of the house

My Working Days As Industrial-Mountaineer

Installation of snow retention on the roof of the house

My Working Days As Industrial-Mountaineer

Installation of snow retention on the roof of the house

My Working Days As Industrial-Mountaineer

Installation of snow retention on the roof of the house

My Working Days As Industrial-Mountaineer

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
community tv show
Are We Ever Going to See Another Season of Community or a Movie?
3 min read
May, 26, 2019
Shocking Twist In Violent Disney World Incident As Victim Is Revealed To Be Culprit’s Mother
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
Thanks To Bored Panda My Mural Went Viral, We’ve Been On TV, Featured On Fox News, Martha Stewart, And The Huffington Post!
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
These 21 Fake Wikipedia Pages About Dog Breeds Are Better Than The Original Ones
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
My 30 Wholesome Comics Featuring A Corgi And His Adventures With Other Animal Friends
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
What We Learned from the Jessica Jones Season 2 Trailer
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.