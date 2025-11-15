Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Birthday Gift? (Closed)

What’s your favorite birthday gift?
#1
My parents got me a xbox 1s but not even a month ago i got a ps5 from my uncle. But before i had the ps5 it was the xbox 1s.
#2
A pink Razor scooter my parents got me for Christmas about 2 years ago!
#3
prob my last birthday gift: and iphone se
#4
Not a Bday present but I got an Ipod for Christmas.! I can text my crush now! I named her Muffin!
#5
prob. future phone (“not responsible enough”) or my golden birthday April 10 = 10 yrs. old
#6
my aunt got me a baby yoda(grogu) doll. i named her, Gigi.
#7
my best gift from my bday was my husky winter and hes a very good boi
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us