Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Birthday Gift? (Closed)

What’s your favorite birthday gift?

#1

My parents got me a xbox 1s but not even a month ago i got a ps5 from my uncle. But before i had the ps5 it was the xbox 1s.

#2

A pink Razor scooter my parents got me for Christmas about 2 years ago!

#3

prob my last birthday gift: and iphone se

#4

Not a Bday present but I got an Ipod for Christmas.! I can text my crush now! I named her Muffin!

#5

prob. future phone (“not responsible enough”) or my golden birthday April 10 = 10 yrs. old

#6

my aunt got me a baby yoda(grogu) doll. i named her, Gigi.

#7

my best gift from my bday was my husky winter and hes a very good boi

