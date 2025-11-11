Hilarious Billboard War Between McDonald’s And Liquor Store Is Getting Serious

by

When a McDonald’s restaurant in Somerville, Massachusetts advertised their latest deal on their billboard (two egg muffins for $5, in case you were wondering), little did they know that this seemingly innocent act was actually the catalyst for WAR! Or maybe they DID know. Whether or not they were looking for a fight, they certainly found one in the name of Sav-Mor, a local liquor store with their own billboard and plenty of alphabet ammunition.

“Three egg muffins for $4,” read Sav-Mor’s sign shortly after McDonald’s put their advert up. That could have been the end right there. McDonald’s could have walked away, graceful in defeat. But no. Nobody makes a clown out of McDonald’s! Except for, well, Ronald. Obviously. Scroll down to see for yourself how the ensuing fight unfolded.

It all started with an innocent advert on a McDonald’s billboard in Massachusetts

Hilarious Billboard War Between McDonald’s And Liquor Store Is Getting Serious

But Sav-Mor the liquor store saw it as a sign of war!

Hilarious Billboard War Between McDonald’s And Liquor Store Is Getting Serious

McDonald’s could have stepped away then. They could. But they didn’t!

Hilarious Billboard War Between McDonald’s And Liquor Store Is Getting Serious

And that’s when things began to get personal

Hilarious Billboard War Between McDonald’s And Liquor Store Is Getting Serious

The battle is still raging as we speak

Hilarious Billboard War Between McDonald’s And Liquor Store Is Getting Serious

The only question is, who will back down first?

Hilarious Billboard War Between McDonald’s And Liquor Store Is Getting Serious

