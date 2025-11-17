The Inspiring Journey Of A Digital Artist

I am an artist. Since I was little, I’ve always enjoyed expressing my creativity in a multitude of ways. From stop-motion to drawing, I consider myself skilled in artistic expression. However, a field I had not explored was digital art. I have done traditional art my whole life. So I figured “Why not try something new?” So here is my progress of almost a year of experience with digital art, starting in July last year. Enjoy! (Note: These are only my top works of art and will only consist of my own characters)
#1 A Birthday Picture I Made For My Grandma (October 26, 2022)
#2 Lastly, Here Is An Art I Made For A Business Card! (June 28, 2023)
#3 Here Is My First Piece Of Digital Art. It Was Mainly To Find My Bearings. Just A Simple Manga Girl. (July 15, 2022)
#4 This A Screensaver I Made. The Creatures On It Are A Pompup, A Splant, And A Droppi (July 27th, 2022)
#5 This Is A Profile Picture For My Youtube Channel (July 28, 2022)
#6 Here Is A Screensaver I Made When I Tested Out The Relief Feature (July 28, 2022)
#7 Here Is A Pompup, Enjoying Happy Day At The Park (July 29, 2022)
#8 This Is An Evil Stickman In A Lovely Field (July 29, 2022)
#9 Here Is A Picture Of A Creature Called A Crowed In The Sky (July 29, 2022)
#10 Here Is A Picture Of A Created Called A Meowl Who Is Enjoying Some Fireworks (July 29, 2022)
#11 A Little Animal Called A Droppi Has A Butterfly Land On Him (July 30, 2022)
#12 A Picture Of Despi Being An Inkling (September 9, 2022)
#13 Some Spooky Halloween Doodles I Drew! (October 6, 2022)
#14 A Picture Of Despi In A Chibi Style (October 12, 2022)
#15 Here Is A Picture Of A Rabbit In The Rain (October 12, 2022)
#16 This One Is A Funny Cat On A Burrito! (October 13, 2022)
#17 An Experiment With Pastels I Made (October 25, 2022)
#18 I Made Despi In The Sky For A Custom Speaker! (February 19, 2023)
#19 First Image In A Series Of Screensaver Designs. This One Is Despi! (March 3, 2023)
#20 Here Is A Dreamjar Screensaver! (March 4, 2023)
#21 This Is One Of My Characters Called Chiseltip (March 5, 2023)
#22 One I Made Of Grembi The Slicket! (March 7, 2023)
#23 This Is A Picture Of Mr. Flowers. I Really Like This One! (April 27, 2023)
#24 This Is Me Trying Out A “Quilt Style” I Quite Enjoyed The Results! (April 28, 2023)
#25 Here’s A Picture I Manually Traced And Colored Of Me! I Used It In A Pokemon Card (April 29, 2023)
#26 An Image Of Despi Hanging Out In Her Apartment (May 18, 2023)
#27 Here Is Patsu In Her Apartment! (May 18, 2023)
#28 This Is Dreamjar In His Apartment (May 18, 2023)
#29 A Picture Of Finn The Cat In His Apartment (May 19, 2023)
#30 Here Is One Of My All Time Favorites! It Is A Powerful Despi That I Combined With A Photo I Edited (Jun 5, 2023)
