Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free

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How a couple wants to get married is their choice. But the moment they start demanding money and work from their wedding guests, the situation changes. After all, there’s a difference between being generous and being exploited.

And one amateur photographer believes his sister — who is tying the knot this summer — has crossed the line. He was asked to capture the entire day, and although the siblings initially agreed on the job’s particulars, the bride later told him he still needed to contribute $500 toward her honeymoon.

This guy no longer wants to attend his sister’s wedding

Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free

Image credits: Alena Darmel/Pexels (not the actual photo)

And his family is blaming him for being petty

Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free

He believes it’s simply unfair to be made to work the entire wedding while still being treated as a guest

Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free

Image credits: iShootPeople/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free

Image credits: Rough-Palpitation220

People who read the guy’s story feel his sister is out of touch with reality

Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free
Bride Furious Sibling Refuses To Give Her $500 Wedding Gift After Agreeing To Work For Her For Free

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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