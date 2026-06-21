19 World Cup Heartthrobs Who Have Fans Completely Distracted From The Game

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already given fans plenty to talk about, from dramatic upsets and breakout stars to unforgettable goals.
But for many viewers, the action on the pitch isn’t the only thing grabbing attention.
Earlier, Bored Panda rounded up The Most Handsome Footballers At The World Cup, Including Trilingual King And Underwear Model, and readers made it clear that narrowing the list down was nearly impossible.
With 48 national teams competing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, this year’s tournament has introduced fans to an endless lineup of talented, handsome players turning heads on and off the field.
Among those generating major buzz have been Rodrigo De Paul, Kai Havertz, and Leandro Paredes.
But these are the only ones. This year’s World Cup has brought in younger players who became overnight internet crushes, and social media has been flooded with edits, fan cams, and admiration posts throughout the tournament.
The World Cup has always been about more than football. Every four years, the competition introduces the world to new personalities, unexpected heroes, and players whose charisma extends far beyond their performances on the pitch.
And this year’s edition has been no different.
As fans continue tuning in for the drama, many have also found themselves keeping a close eye on the players lighting up timelines around the globe.
Here are 20 World Cup stars who have been driving fans wild throughout the tournament.
#1 Piero Hincapié, Ecuador
Image source: Nicolò Campo/Getty Images, pierohincapie
#2 Diogo Costa, Portugal
Image source: Marcel van Dorst/Getty Images, Ulrik Pedersen/Getty Images
#3 Richard Ríos, Colombia
Image source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images, richardrios.m
#4 Rodrigo De Paul, Argentina
Image source: Federico Peretti/Getty Images, Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images
#5 Dominik Szoboszlai, Hungary
Image source: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images, szoboszlaidominik
#6 Théo Hernández, France
Image source: Simone Arveda/Getty Images, theo3hernandez
#7 Kai Havertz, Germany
Image source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images, kaihavertz29
#8 Antonio Sanabria, Paraguay
Image source: Image Photo Agency/Getty Images, tsanabria9
#9 Achraf Hakimi, Morocco
Image source: Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images, achrafhakimi
#10 Yuito Suzuki, Japan
Image source: Stu Forster/Getty Images, Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
#11 Federico Viñas, Uruguay
Image source: Nicolò Campo/Getty Images, Octavio Passos/Getty Images
#12 Milad Mohammadi, Iran
Image source: Etsuo Hara/Getty Images, Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty Images
#13 Leandro Paredes, Argentina
Image source: Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images, Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images
#14 Raúl Jiménez, Mexico
Image source: Simon Barber/Getty Images, Crystal Pix/Getty Images
#15 Jurgen Locadia, Curaçao
Image source: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images, jurgenlocadia
#16 Elijah Just, New Zealand
Image source: WM Sport Media/Getty Images, Matthew Ashton/Getty Images
#17 Rúben Dias, Portugal
Image source: Alberto Gardin/Getty Images, rubendias
#18 William Saliba, France
Image source: Neal Simpson/Getty Images, w.saliba4
#19 Marcos Llorente, Spain
Image source: Gongora/Getty Images, marcosllorente
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