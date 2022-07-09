Since its debut more than a decade ago, Impractical Jokers has made millions of people laugh. Using a set of hidden cameras, the show centers around a group of longtime friends (“jokers”) who essentially compete by performing elaborate pranks. The pranks are referred to as “punishments” because they require the jokers to embarrass themselves. Over the years, viewers have gotten to witness some pretty intense punishments, but there are definitely some that have been more memorable than others. If you’re a long-time fan of the show, you’ll probably remember some of this. However, if you’ve never seen the series, this might inspire you to watch. Check out our list of the five craziest Impractical Jokers punishments.
5. Murr Goes Sky Diving
There are lots of people out there who would love to go skydiving, but Impractical Joker star James “Murr” Murray isn’t one of them. In an episode of the show, he was punished by being asked to skydive which was crazy because it’s no secret that he has a fear of heights. However, he took on the punishment like the good sport he is. Still, however, it was painfully obvious from the look on his face that he was completely terrified. Anyone else who is afraid of heights was probably cringing the entire time as they watched him uncomfortably leap from the plane. Luckily, though, he made it to the ground safely and lived to see another day.
4. Pregnancy Punishment
There are some people who would describe giving birth as the most beautiful experience in the world. However, there are also plenty of people who would describe it as the most painful experience in the world. As a result, many people take Lamaze classes as a way to prepare their bodies for the stress of birth. These classes are meant to be calming, so you can only imagine people’s shock when Brian “Q” Quinn stepped in to teach the class.
In addition to having no idea what he was talking about, he also made some pretty cringe-worthy comments such as asking the group whether their pregnancies were planned or accidental. On top of that, he was also tasked with demonstrating how to relax through labor. As you can probably guess, everyone in the class was extremely confused, but this is an experience none of them are ever going to forget.
3. X Marks the Spot
One of the things that make Impractical Jokers such a great show is the fact that they aren’t scared to push boundaries and they’re willing to involve just about anyone in their pranks. That said, this punishment is probably one of the most memorable in the show’s history. In this episode from season seven Q is once again tasked with being a teacher. This time, however, instead of Lamaze classes, he was asked to teach an art class full of children and their parents. What begins in a seemingly normal way quickly took a turn for the worst when Q began walking around the class and painting big red Xs on the children’s paintings. Most people would agree that anything that involves messing with kids is going a little too far, but those same people would also probably agree that this prank was hilarious. For anyone out there who was wondering, it doesn’t look like any kids were traumatized during the episode.
2. Best Man Speech
Even outside of a show like Impractical Jokers, being asked to speak at a wedding can be a somewhat embarrassing experience. So it goes without saying that giving a wedding speech as a “punishment” is even more embarrassing. Sal got to experience this firsthand during an episode where he was asked to give a speech in front of 300 people at a wedding. The newlyweds were in on the prank, but none of the guests had any clue what was going on which made the whole thing even funnier. I think it’s safe to say that anyone who attended that wedding won’t ever forget it.
1. Softball Dad
Anyone who has ever been around youth sports knows that there’s always at least one parent who takes things a little too seriously. In this episode of Impractical Jokers, Q got the chance to be that parent. In the prank, Q attended a little league game where he sat in the stands and pretended to be an obnoxious parent. He played the role so well that several of the other parents in the crowd couldn’t help but look at him in utter disgust. Luckily for him, there weren’t any angry parents waiting to beat him up after the game.