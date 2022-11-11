The Expendabelles Spin-off Is No Longer Happening

We’re a little less than a year away from getting the final chapter of the Expendables franchise, though there are several spin-offs in the works following Expendables 4. However, it appears that the longest-developed project has officially been scrapped. Expendabelles was one of the spin-offs confirmed back in 2012, with Legally Blonde screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith tapped to pen the script. The film seemed to be on track when a logline was released in 2014, where “An elite group of highly trained female mercenaries are brought together for a covert hostage rescue mission.” Now this logline came after the misfire of the supposed original logline, which saw the female operatives pose as sex workers to infiltrate an island lair. The official synopsis does confirm that the mercenaries will penetrate the island lair, though it’s not confirmed if the script was changed following the backlash of the ladies having to pose as sex workers.
Robert Luketic was set to helm Expendabelles with several names, such as Milla Jovovich, Meryl Streep, and Cameron Diaz rumored to star in the project. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case any longer. After Expendables 3 turned out to be a miss for Lionsgate, the spin-off suddenly became cold, though there were reports about the project here and there. However, now, it’s been confirmed that the film is officially dead. Producer Jeffrey Greenstein revealed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, putting all hopes of an all-female Expendables to rest:
“We also like working with the same people, so we did Till Death with Megan [Fox] and she’s in the new Expendables. It’s really just about working with talented people. But I will say something: We’d been trying to develop The ExpendaBelles, a female version of The Expendables, but my problem with that project was always trying to find a way to justify why we’d have a woman team. Instead of trying to explain that, why not just have women on the regular team, and [they’re] badass? Instead of having to explain why a woman character got there and all that, you just do what you’d do with a man: show them kicking ass.”