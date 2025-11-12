The Darker Side Of Disney Princesses

Disney princesses are very popular for dress up and in the portrait photography world for photoshoots. It was close to Halloween, and I wanted to do something a little bit deadlier and creepy. My niece likes scary stories and movies, so I knew she would be perfect for my Disney character reincarnations! The first one we did was Snow White because she had the pretty princess costume already. Once we did that one her mother and she wanted to do more and so did many others! So I started a series depicting the dark sides of these famous characters. I wanted them to look dead/zombie based on how it could have happened in their story if that makes sense. Death by poison apple, voice box ripped out by evil sea witch, clawed by the beast, controlled by the sorcerer and fight over the glass slipper. I did some special effects makeup, and the rest was done by photo manipulation, it was a fun learning experience! I will be doing more this year, and we are very excited about them!
Cinderella
Princess Jasmine
Belle
Ariel
Snow White
