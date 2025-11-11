Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)

by

MyBOOKmark makes your reading special. We’re an Ukrainian brand dedicated to the uniquely designed bookmarks. We were already featured on Bored Panda before, you can see the first post here.

Behind this brand name there are minds and hands of truly inspired women, who are ready to take a challenge. Our team doesn’t produce things – we create joy, then frame it into pleasure from turning book pages and deliver to a bookworm wrapped in an unusual packing.

Everything is handcrafted, made by our own hands and with our own mirth. We work every day to make and ship your special bookmark right away – all over the world!

More info: Etsy

Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)
Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)
Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)
Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)
Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)
Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)
Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)
Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)
Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)
Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)
Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)
Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)
Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)
Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)
Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)
Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)
Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)
Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)
Cute Bookmarks That Make Tiny Legs Stick Out Of Your Book (Part 2)

You can see more works on Etsy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A History of Superman’s Evolution on Television
3 min read
Dec, 12, 2012
Lucifer
Lucifer: Amenadiel Has Health Issues. Cain Makes A Deal With the Devil.
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2018
What Lithuanian Police Officers Do On International Women’s Day
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Most Ridiculously Long Pieces of NCIS Fanfiction
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2014
24 Flowers Girls And Ring Bearers Who Stole The Spotlight From The Bride & Groom
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Paige Davis Trading Spaces
What We’ve Learned About The “Trading Spaces” Reboot So Far
3 min read
Jul, 28, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.