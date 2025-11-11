Moss Graffiti: The Coolest DIY Project Ever

Contemporary artists have discovered that street art is not only beautiful to look at, but that it can also be soft and smooth to the touch. Moss graffiti is eco-friendly as it doesn’t use any aerosols; what the “painting” needs is just a dash of water to thrive. Here is a recipe for how to make your own moss graffiti. Just bear in mind that choosing the right space for street art is very important too, as, in any case, vandalism is a crime.
To get started you’ll need:
3 cups of moss (washed, clean of soil)
2 cups of buttermilk or 2 cups of yogurt (should be plain yogurt)
2 cups of water or beer
1/2 tsp of sugar
corn syrup (optional)
a blender that you probably don’t want to use other than for this
More info: wikihow
Image credits: wikihow
Image credits: webponce (artist Anna Garforth)
Image credits: Edina Tokodi
Image credits: Jaime Rojo (artist Hugo Rojas)
Image credits: Anna Garforth
Follow Us