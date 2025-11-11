Moss Graffiti: The Coolest DIY Project Ever

by

Contemporary artists have discovered that street art is not only beautiful to look at, but that it can also be soft and smooth to the touch. Moss graffiti is eco-friendly as it doesn’t use any aerosols; what the “painting” needs is just a dash of water to thrive. Here is a recipe for how to make your own moss graffiti. Just bear in mind that choosing the right space for street art is very important too, as, in any case, vandalism is a crime.

To get started you’ll need:
3 cups of moss (washed, clean of soil)
2 cups of buttermilk or 2 cups of yogurt (should be plain yogurt)
2 cups of water or beer
1/2 tsp of sugar
corn syrup (optional)
a blender that you probably don’t want to use other than for this

More info: wikihow

Moss Graffiti: The Coolest DIY Project Ever
Moss Graffiti: The Coolest DIY Project Ever
Moss Graffiti: The Coolest DIY Project Ever
Moss Graffiti: The Coolest DIY Project Ever
Moss Graffiti: The Coolest DIY Project Ever
Moss Graffiti: The Coolest DIY Project Ever
Moss Graffiti: The Coolest DIY Project Ever
Moss Graffiti: The Coolest DIY Project Ever
Moss Graffiti: The Coolest DIY Project Ever

Image credits: wikihow

Moss Graffiti: The Coolest DIY Project Ever
Moss Graffiti: The Coolest DIY Project Ever

Image credits: webponce (artist Anna Garforth)

Moss Graffiti: The Coolest DIY Project Ever

Image credits: Edina Tokodi

Moss Graffiti: The Coolest DIY Project Ever
Moss Graffiti: The Coolest DIY Project Ever

Image credits: Jaime Rojo (artist Hugo Rojas)

Moss Graffiti: The Coolest DIY Project Ever

Image credits: Anna Garforth

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why You Should be Watching “Days that Shaped America”
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2018
Hiker’s Tragic Last Text To Wife Revealed After He Was Found Lifeless On 13,000ft Mountain
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025
The Orcs Get Their First Look For The Rings of Powers Series
3 min read
Jun, 24, 2022
Binging with Babish: Cheeto Root Beer Pasta From The Simpsons
3 min read
Nov, 9, 2021
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 26-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2025
How Dangerous The Original Batman TV Show Was To Make According to Robin Actor
3 min read
Mar, 31, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.