21 Sustainable Finds For The Friend Who Gives You The Side Eye When You Use A Plastic Straw

Shopping for the friend who treats a plastic straw like a weapon of mass destruction is stressful, mostly because they silently judge your non-recyclable wrapping paper. Since procrastination usually results in panic-buying cheap junk that will float in the ocean for eternity, we stepped in to save your reputation from the compost heap.
We found sustainable gifts that arrive fast enough to look planned but are green enough to keep the polar bears happy. Now you can prove you care about the planet without admitting you forgot about the holiday until five minutes ago.
#1 Terrifying The Other Patrons At The Laundromat Is A Fun Bonus Of Owning The Washable Paper Tote Bag
Review: “I was so excited for this bag. I mean it just sounded so cool! So much so that I got two of them.” – Melrel05
Image source: amazon.com, Melrel05
#2 They Can Stop Acting Like A Captain Planet Villain Every Time They Spill Something Thanks To The Recycled Waffle Kitchen Towels And Their Ability To Clean Up Without Killing A Tree
Review: “Love these towels more than my W&S ones! Great style, absorb well, look nice and easy to throw in wash!” – KM
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Their Morning Oatmeal Will Look Less Like Gray Sludge And More Like A Tropical Vacation When Served In The Coconut Bowl & Wooden Spoons Set Since Everything Looks Better In A Nutshell
Review: “Very nice bowls and I appreciate the surprise gift. Two smoothie straws came in my box. Very thoughtful because my first smoothie didn’t come out a thick enough consistency to eat with a spoon so I drank it.” – Brittany Wright
Image source: amazon.com
#4 This Non-Toxic Scented Candle Doubles As A Planter Once You Have Finished Its Aromatic Spoils
Review: “Very cool idea. Well packaged, smells very good and makes a great gift.” – CB929
Image source: amazon.com, Marilyn J Jordan
#5 Chindi Runners Are Made From Waste Material, Keeping Landfills Emptier And Your Table Prettier
Review: “These are a heavy, durable placemat. I purchased these about 4 months ago & I’m very happy with how they’re holding up to daily use. Small spills are easy to clean with a wet rag and they’re stain resistant. They look as pictured & I have 0 complaints.” – Jenny B.
Image source: amazon.com, Jenny B.
#6 Pretending To Be A Self-Sufficient Farmer Requires Way Less Dirt Under Their Fingernails When They Set Up The Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit On The Kitchen Counter To Grow Their Own Garnishes
Review: “After 12 days, there is plenty of growth. So far, everything has sprouted except the Dill and the Cilantro. This is a cool little set to start growing some herbs for cooking. Comes with everything you need including little gardening tools.” – D Lankford
Image source: amazon.com, D Lankford
#7 They Will Earn The Right To Silently Judge Anyone Holding A Plastic Water Bottle After Receiving The Zero Waste Gift Set And Its Sustainable Essentials
Review: “All the indicated items in the set were present on arrival. The items are well made, no random threads, rough edges, or bits flaking off. It is an interesting choice to have the beeswax wraps with the winter-specific print, as even if the set is gifted during the winter and there’s nothing to prevent using the wraps in other seasons, everything else in the set has a natural, all-season appearance. I do appreciate the print isn’t religious though and the wraps are usable as intended.” – shaila
Image source: amazon.com
Buying gifts for the people who compost their own haircuts is a delicate dance between showing affection and trying not to increase your carbon footprint. If you haven’t found the perfect item to appease their strict sustainability standards yet, don’t worry because we have more green finds coming up that are significantly better than just handing them a rock you found outside.
#8 This Modern Organic Wooden Bowl Is The Perfect Catch-All For Keys, Fruit, And Anything Else You Need To Keep Organized
Review: “The finish of this bowl is super smooth and it doesn’t smell like anything toxic. I love how spacious it is as well. You could use it for a variety of things but I’m personally using it to hold miscellaneous things when I first enter my home. I highly recommend this product if your looking for a cute modern looking bowl that doesn’t smell like treated wood or anything at all really.” – Amanda
Image source: amazon.com, Amanda
#9 This Eucalyptus Wall Hanging Fuses Macrame, Dream Catchers, And Botany For A Boho Trifecta
Review: “It doesn’t look cheap, easy to hang, looks great on the wall. I did search for a bigger size because they do sell smaller ones. I believe this was the w biggest one I could find in this style.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#10 Sage Away Those Bad Vibes With A Smudge Refill Kit
Review: “Love this sage! Burns really well. The smoke isn’t heavy. It’s light and smells great. The Palo Santo also burns wonderfully and gives off a lovely aroma. Will buy again for myself and for gifts.” – Peace, Love & Milkies
Image source: amazon.com, Peace, Love & Milkies
#11 Feeling Like A Sophisticated Lumberjack Is The Inevitable Side Effect Of Sipping From The Handcrafted Wooden Whiskey Tumblers Even If They Have Never Actually Held An Axe In Their Life
Review: “This is hands down one of the best gifts my wife has ever given me. I can’t wait to pour my old fashioned bourbon into these. They add this subtle, rustic, woody flavor that makes each sip special. The glasses have a solid weight, feel well-crafted, and seem super durable. I love using them, and they look stunning on my bar. If you’re looking for a great gift, I highly recommend these!” – Chris P.
Image source: amazon.com, Chris P.
Source: thislittlepigwenttothemarket
#12 Spitting Out Stray Leaves Like A Llama Is No Longer A Necessary Part Of Their Morning Routine Thanks To The Bamboo Tea Strainer Bottle And Its Ability To Keep The Foliage Contained
Review: “Looks super cool and works great.” – Teko
Image source: amazon.com, Mikey
#13 Woven Coasters Actually Absorb Moisture, Making Them Way More Effective (And Pretty!) Than Other Coasters
Review: “These coasters are some of the best you can get as far as coasters go! The size is large enough to hold all of my larger cups, and of course they work great for the smaller ones too. The design and style really pair well with my farmhouse decor too. I love that they have their own stand! It doesn’t take up much space on the table and I can easily find a coaster when needed.” – D.A..
Image source: amazon.com, D.A..
#14 Ditch The Dryer Sheets And Embrace The Fluffy Goodness! These Dryer Balls Are Reusable, Chemical-Free, And Oh-So-Gentle On Your Skin
Review: “Love these! They’re a great size, so the four are perfect for my laundry needs. I used them after I washed two pillows and they dried faster than normal. I also used them with a couple of blankets, and they dried soft. No issues, no smell. I did not notice any static. They seem as if they’ll last quite a while. Great price, too. Would recommend.” – lori j
Image source: amazon.com, Donna Jackson
We know that “last-minute” usually implies buying a plastic disaster from the gas station, but these picks actually look like you spent weeks researching biodegradable materials. If you are still hunting for a present that screams “I love you and the rainforest,” stay with us because the next batch of gifts is just as kind to Mother Nature as it is to your wallet.
#15 Just Because They Are An Eco Warrior, Doesn’t Mean They Can’t Enjoy Simple Pleasures Like This Wooden Lazy Susan
Review: “I absolutely love this lazy Susan! It’s perfect near the stove. I recommend the one with the sides. So well made and useful! Don’t hesitate, buy it!” – Donna Parr
Image source: amazon.com, Donna Parr
#16 Tired Of Your Home Décor Looking Like Everyone Else’s? This Wood Chain Link Decor Is The Perfect Way To Add A Touch Of Rustic Charm And Individuality To Your Space
Review: “I’ve always wanted one of these knots but was never sure on how to decorate it. Well I figured putting it on a nice book as a base and on my stab console was a perfect idea! I love the knot. The white washed wood is such a nice touch. It is extremely sturdy and such a nice piece of decor for anywhere.” – Talia
Image source: amazon.com, Talia
#17 Propegate Your Own Greens With This Chic Plant Terarium
Review: “This plant terrarium is a lovely addition to my space. The glass bulbs and wooden frame give it a natural, rustic charm. It’s perfect for propagating plants, and the design is minimal yet stylish. I’ve gotten a lot of compliments on it, and it fits beautifully with my home decor.” – Zoedynasty
Image source: amazon.com, shannon cowan
#18 Live Your Best Cottage Core Trad Wife Life With These Charming Woven Placemats
Review: “love these Woven Placemats Set of 6, my dining table looks beautiful, the mats are perfect and very well made, goes well with my theme, these mats tied the look together in my dining area, i am obsessed with these just wow, love the rounded corners too, highly recommended!” – S. Morffis
Image source: amazon.com, S. Morffis
#19 Molting In The Shower Is A Necessary Evil That Feels Significantly Less Gross When They Use The Bare Botanics Body Scrub To Buff Away Their Lizard Scales
Review: “This Bare Botanics Salt Scrub Set was available to me through the Amazon Vine program. These salt scrubs are handcrafted in Wisconsin using clean ingredients. The set came boxed and wrapped in kraft paper tied with a string, all ready for gift giving.” – Connie P
Image source: amazon.com, Connie P
#20 Offsetting Their Carbon Footprint Is Exhausting Work So They Deserve To Unwind With The Self Care Eco Friendly Gift Box Without Worrying That Their Relaxation Is Killing A Polar Bear
Review: “This 7-piece spa set is WONDERFUL! Every item is thoughtfully made and excellent quality.” – Kelly Master
Image source: amazon.com, Kelly Master
#21 This Female Form Vase Is Bringing Sexy Back To Gardening
Review: “This planter is so cute! It’s a great size and feels sturdy. Can hold a nice size plant and looks so cute in my space.” – Kristy D.
Image source: amazon.com, Kristy D.
