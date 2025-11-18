47 Artists Uncover The Colors Of Passion

by

The online art exhibition “The Color of Passion” invites viewers to experience a diverse array of creativity that delves into the emotive power of color. Featuring a complex spectrum of artists, this collection showcases their unique interpretations of passion, transforming personal experiences and interpretations into striking visual representations.

From intense abstracts to graceful nudes, each artwork encourages deep emotional engagement. The exhibition not only highlights the vast technical skills of the artists but also emphasizes the compelling relationship between color and emotion, creating an immersive experience.

As viewers navigate the online gallery, they are treated to a vivid cascade of how passion can be expressed and understood through art. “The Color of Passion” serves as a powerful reminder of the ways in which color can resonate with our own feelings, inviting us to reflect on our own emotional landscapes.

The exhibit was curated by Michael Craft, Lisa D’Amico PhD and Andrew Maisonette. Join the artists, curators and guest speaker, art critic Emily Derr at the online reception, October 22nd at 7:00pm. Free event, registration required through the exhibit website, www.insidesmall.com.

Participating Artists: Alex Ranniello, Andrew Hollimon, Anne Maizianne, Anne Pollack, Arlyne Berzak, Aviva Sakolsky, Barb Armstrong, Barbara Chen, Beth Kearney, Bonnie Rosenstock, Cécile Roberfroid, Darcy Lynn, Diana Shifflett, Dina Romano, DJ Stenson, Donna Faranda, Elaine Schloss, Elizabeth Lauri, Erwin Ong, Franklin Silva, Gina Petrecca, Ilene Schwartz Montesinos, Inez Sieben, Jane Cowles, Janet Krupit, Janet Larrea, Janet Levitt, Janet Pirozzi Riolo, Joe LaMattina, John Cunnane, Kris Campbell, Lily Nin, Lisa Quinn, Marc VanDermeer, Marcy Axelrod, Matt Molloy, Melissa Weiland , Monica Belardi, Pam Grafstein, Pam Malone, Patricia Stuart, Robert Hopkins, Soo Kim, Susan Pollet, Tatyana Polyak, Tim Eaton , Victor A. Saint-Hilaire.

More info: insidesmall.com

#1

47 Artists Uncover The Colors Of Passion

#2

47 Artists Uncover The Colors Of Passion

#3

47 Artists Uncover The Colors Of Passion

#4

47 Artists Uncover The Colors Of Passion

#5

47 Artists Uncover The Colors Of Passion

#6

47 Artists Uncover The Colors Of Passion

#7

47 Artists Uncover The Colors Of Passion

#8

47 Artists Uncover The Colors Of Passion

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
