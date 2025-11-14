Hey Pandas, Who Is The Worst Teacher You Have Ever Had? (Closed)

Tell your least favorite teacher or the one you hated and why.
#1
My 2nd grade teacher was so rude. She was so serious all the time. One time I was rubbing my eyes because they were itchy, and she said, “Oh, it looks like Euna is falling asleep. We’ll just have to stop the lesson because Euna is going to sleep.” And I tried to tell her I wasn’t, and she said if I was sleepy one more time she was going to send me to the Principal.
#2
ok here is mine my 10th grade teacher slapped me and told i would burn in hell because i was gay and she saw me and my gf kissing -__-
#3
The worst teacher I ever had was in elementary school, 5th grade. This 60ish year old man was our long-term sub for about 3 weeks (btw, it was supposed to be 5) while our real teacher was recovering from surgery. Anyway, the guy was a horrible person. He would call you up to the teachers desk to tell you your score, but he would say it into the mic so the whole class could here. He yelled at us for being too loud, but my friend from all the way down the hall could hear him lecturing us, CONSTANTLY. He lectured us on rules once. Was all ‘none of you are special. You’re all the same. No one gets any special treatment.’ Then one kid said, ‘wait I’m not special’ in a joking way, and the teacher said, ‘yeah your special. Special Ed.’ I mean SERIOUSLY. Anyway, the guy mysteriously left a week later.
#4
In 2nd grade there was this guy as a sub, he took a rubrics cube from a kid when he wasn’t even playing with it! Then he puts his feet on top of desks and started playing with it (rubrics cube). He had to read books to us, but he was SO lazy, he made 1 girl and a guy read them! And he always put the girl to pass out worksheets and stuff! And he made two other guys stand on the two doors for talking! Like, hello? Cant I talk? That’s why God gave me a mouth?!! Then the next day when our REALLY NICE TEACHER came back we told her and she reported him.
#5
My 2nd grade teacher told my parents that I was a dunce in math and had no mathematical capabilities. They said no way. I have a degree in electrical engineering, worked many years as an engineer and am now a math teacher…
#6
My 2nd-grade music teacher didn’t know that I could focus without looking at her and she caught me looking out the window. She asked “Is everything okay? You can be honest.” I said “Yeah, I’m just bored.” and she was like, “That’s a very rude thing to say.” Like, bruh, you asked me to be honest.
#7
Idk if a the school librarian counts as a teacher but if you say stuff like gosh darn or dang it, it was considered swearing. SWEARING. If she caught you saying that then she would give you detention and try to suspend you.
#8
In third grade( in like in october 2020) I had a teacher that would try find fault in my good work
