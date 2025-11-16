Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Holiday Tradition You Have? (Closed)

Do you have any Christmas traditions? Share the weirdest ones!
#1
I eat Chinese food and go to a movie, since I’m Jewish and don’t celebrate Christmas. This year I’m going to go see Violent Night!
#2
Ok its not for christmas but anyways, every mother and fathers day i right a song for the parents in my family… it started in covid when we were on lockdown… this is my third year doin it😄
#3
We all sit down to unwrap presents and the moment we are about to hand them out, we all get up and go to the bathroom one by one.
This usually lasts thirty minutes and infuriated me and my brothers when we were little.
#4
Not massively weird, just quite unique compared to others I’ve heard.
We always go bowling on christmas eve, and then we get a chinese or an indian takeaway afterwards! Been doing so my whole life.
#5
Every Christmas Eve hubby and I go to Six Flags. It’s just us, a few Jews and Muslims riding the roller coasters for a few hours. Then we have a fancy room at the Hyatt and their fabulous Christmas Eve dinner. It’s quiet and elegant.
#6
We sing happy birthday to Jesus!
It started in the 80’s when one of my uncles was (while rather tipsy) giving a bit of a speech. ‘This is what Christmas is about! It’s about being with your friends and family, being able to show your love for each other…’
My little sister (6yo at the time) stepped in and said ‘NO! Christmas is about Jesus’ birthday!’
MY uncle, without skipping a beat started singing ‘Happy Birthday’ and we all joined in.
We’ve done it after dinner every year since. My little sister hates it!
#7
Both my kids inherited my insomnia so we stay up all night on Xmas Eve playing video games, usually Mario Kart. Around 3a we open presents and everyone crashes together on the couch around 6a.
