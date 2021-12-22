The Cast Of “Who’s The Boss?”: Where Are They Now?

Who’s The Boss is one of the most popular sitcoms of the ’80s. The show raked in multiple awards during its time on air and built the careers of Tony Danza, Judith Light, and, most especially, Alyssa Milano. In a review by Anna Murdoch of the show on The Age, she wrote: “American sitcoms always have seemed over-wound-up, hysterical and lacking the seeming spontaneity of their English equivalents. Who’s The Boss has broken new ground by achieving real charm.” It’s been almost three decades since the last episode of Who’s The Boss? aired on TV. Here’s what the show’s cast members have been up to since the series ended in 1992.
Tony Danza
Tony Danza played Tony Micelli on Who’s The Boss? a down-on-his luck former baseball player who pursues a career as a live-in housekeeper in Connecticut. Danza won multiple awards for his role on the show, including an Emmy Award and four Golden Globe awards. Today, the 70-year-old actor continues to keep himself busy appearing in sitcoms in guest or recurring roles, although he appeared as a lead character in 2018’s The Good Cop, co-starring Josh Groban. The series was cancelled after one season on Netflix. He also starred in a Hulu comedy-drama series titled There’s… Johnny in 2017, which depicted a fictionalized behind-the-scenes of The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson. Other shows Danza has appeared in include Broad City and Outmatched. Danza recently lent his voice to the Paramount+ animated movie Rumble. Entertainment Weekly reported last year that Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano, who starred in Who’s The Boss? are developing a Who’s The Boss? reboot. Danza himself pretty much confirmed the news of the reboot when he tweeted “here we go” when quote-tweeting a news article announcing the show’s revival. Danza was initially hesitant to push through with a reboot, according to People, but it looks like he’s had a recent change of heart. A reboot potentially introduces the show to younger audiences, something Danza says he wishes to happen more often. “I wish it was on TV. It would be a good show for kids to see,” he said. “The other night I was standing in front of the Paley Center on 52nd Street, [and] this woman walks by with these two little kids, and the kid’s about 6 years old, he goes to me, ‘Are you Tony Micelli?’ I go, ‘How the heck do you know that?’ His mother says he watches it all the time.”
Judith Light
Judith Light played Angela Bower on Who’s The Boss? the ad executive who takes on Tony Danza’s Tony Micelli and his daughter, Samantha, to live with her as Micelli works for her as a live-in housekeeper. In an interview with Variety, Light talked about the legacy of the show: The show “was about the feminist movement and nobody really knew it at the time. It was on the cutting edge, it was expansive, it was revolutionary. What’s happening is that generations are now catching up with it and they have been impacted by it and so they are speaking to it,” Light says. A veteran of theater, Light is a two-time Tony award winner. She’s also received multiple accolades for her role in Transparent, for which she’s nominated for an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Critics’ Choice Award. Judith Light continues to stay active in front of the camera, having appeared in the critically acclaimed 2021 movie Tick, Tick… Boom! She also has a role in the upcoming comedy movie The Menu. On TV, she’s played roles in The Politician, Manhunt: Deadly Games, Impeachment: American Crime Story, and the upcoming series Julia about the celebrated chef Julia Childs. In the series, she plays businesswoman Blancke Knopf. In 2019, Light was given a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Light has no plans to return to the reboot of Who’s The Boss, but she’s reportedly given her blessing for the show to push through even in her absence.
Alyssa Milano
Alyssa Milano played Samantha Micelli on Who’s The Boss? Tony’s daughter. Milano had a fruitful career on TV after Who’s The Boss, playing lead characters in famous shows like Melrose Place, Charmed, and Mistresses. She also played a main character on Netflix’s Insatiable. Currently, Milano has a recurring role in The Now, which stars Dave Franco, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Daryl Hannah, and Jimmy Tatro. Milano is heavily involved in the reboot of Who’s The Boss?, which would focus on the father-daughter relationship between Tony and Samantha. In an interview with Today, Milano shared updates on where the reboot is as far as development is concerned. “I think we’re closer,” she said. “We are still developing because obviously we want it to be something as special and relative to these days as ‘Who’s the Boss?’ was originally.” Talking about how Who’s The Boss broke barriers during its time, Milano said: “If you think about ‘Who’s the Boss?,’ it was about a divorced single mom who owned her own business, who had a naughty mother in Mona and then hired a man to come help her with the housework,” she said. “That was pretty daring in the ‘80s.”
Danny Pintauro
Danny Pintauro played Jonathan Bower, Angela’s son, on Who’s The Boss? Pintauro hasn’t been very active on screen since his days on the set of the sitcom. His last movie role was in 2006, in The Still Life. In 2015, he revealed that he was HIV positive. Given that Pintauro hasn’t professionally acted in many years, it’s unlikely he is going to return in front of the camera to reprise his role as Jonathan for a Who’s The Boss? reboot.
Katherine Helmond
Katherine Helmond played Angela Bower’s feisty mother, Mona Robinson. A veteran actress, Helmond had five decades of acting experience under her belt. After Who’s The Boss? Helmond has most notably lent her voice to the animated movie franchise Cars. Her last movie role was in the 2018 film Frank & Ava. Helmond sadly passed away in 2019, at the age of 89, from complications from Alzheimer’s disease. In fact, Tony Danza’s initial hesitation to shoot a reboot of Who’s The Boss? was due to Helmond’s death.