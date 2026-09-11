Betrayal has always been the driving force behind The Traitors US. While the murders and banishments grab headlines, the game’s biggest turning points often come when players abandon their closest allies. Whether it’s a Traitor sacrificing another Traitor or a trusted friend making a game-winning decision, these moments reshape the competition and leave lasting impressions on audiences.
Across its four seasons, several betrayals stand above the rest because they completely changed the outcome of the game. While some secured a victory, others destroyed a Traitor alliance from within. With at least one major betrayal from each aired season, here are the biggest betrayals in The Traitors US history so far.
Cirie Fields Eliminates Arie Luyendyk Jr. in the Season 1 Finale
By the final Fire of Truth, Cirie Fields and Arie Luyendyk Jr. were the last remaining Traitors. Rather than ending the game and splitting the prize, Cirie persuaded the remaining Faithful players that another Traitor was still hiding among them. The vote sent Arie home, making Cirie the sole winner. Before leaving, Arie revealed he was a Traitor, confirming Cirie had outplayed both her fellow Traitor and the Faithful. It remains one of the most memorable endgame betrayals in reality television because Cirie sacrificed her closest in-game ally to claim the entire prize.
Dan Gheesling Turned on Phaedra Parks to Save Himself
The Traitors US season 2 featured one of the franchise’s boldest strategic gambles. Under heavy suspicion, Dan Gheesling attempted to redirect attention by accusing fellow Traitor Phaedra Parks during the Round Table instead of targeting a Faithful. The move failed almost immediately. Rather than clearing his name, it convinced many players that Dan was desperate. He was banished shortly afterward, but his accusation also put Phaedra under intense scrutiny for the rest of the game. Dan’s attempt to save himself ultimately weakened the entire Traitor alliance.
Boston Rob Blindsided Bob the Drag Queen
Few betrayals happened as early, or as dramatically, as Boston Rob Mariano‘s decision to target fellow Traitor Bob the Drag Queen in The Traitors US season 3. Recognizing Bob’s growing influence over the game, Rob orchestrated a Round Table blindside that convinced both Faithfuls and fellow Traitors to vote Bob out. Although the move eliminated a powerful competitor, it also shattered trust inside the Traitor alliance and sparked weeks of infighting.
Nikki Garcia Is Cast Out of the Bambi Alliance
One of the most surprising betrayals in The Traitors US came when the Bambi alliance turned on one of its own during Season 3. The alliance, made up of Nikki Garcia, Chrishell Stause, Gabby Windey, and initially Ciara Miller, appeared to be one of the strongest social groups in the castle. However, mounting suspicion after the previous Round Table caused cracks to form, and Chrishell ultimately concluded that Nikki’s recent behavior made her seem like a Traitor. Before the vote, Chrishell even shared her concerns with Boston Rob Mariano, giving momentum to Nikki’s growing target.
At the Round Table, Chrishell publicly accused Nikki of acting differently, while Gabby also voted against her despite their close friendship. With members of her own alliance no longer supporting her, Nikki had little chance of surviving the vote and became the latest player banished. The betrayal proved even more painful when Nikki revealed she had been a Faithful all along, leaving the remaining Bambis devastated that they had eliminated one of their closest allies for no reason. Nikki later admitted she felt “totally blindsided” by the vote, calling the experience heartbreaking because she believed her alliance would have defended her before turning against her.
Rob Rausch Sacrificed Eric Nam for a Solo Victory
Rob Rausch spent much of The Traitors US Season 4 building trust with Eric Nam after recruiting him into the Traitor alliance. Faced with an ultimatum to either join the Traitors or be murdered, Eric accepted Rob’s offer and remained fiercely loyal throughout the remainder of the game. Even when suspicion began to fall on both men, Eric resisted opportunities to turn on Rob, believing they would reach the finish line together.
Eric’s loyalty was rewarded with one of the season’s biggest betrayals. At the Fire of Truth, Eric voted to end the game, convinced there were no Faithful threats left. However, Rob chose to continue the banishment process, signaling his intent to eliminate one more player. With Maura Higgins‘ support, Rob voted out Eric, becoming the last Traitor standing and claiming the entire $220,800 prize for himself. Eric later admitted he was blindsided by the move, having trusted Rob until the very end. While the betrayal secured Rob’s victory, it also cemented his reputation as one of the most ruthless Traitors The Traitors US has ever seen.
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