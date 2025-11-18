Sharon Stone Flaunts Bikini Body At 66 With Poolside Video: “Still The Hottest American Actress!”

Sharon Stone reminded all her fans that confidence knows no age!
The 66-year-old actress gave her followers a jaw-dropping treat by sharing a video of herself emerging from a swimming pool last week.
Rocking a chic bikini with black sunglasses perched on her nose, the onscreen star sauntered out of the water looking happy and relaxed.
“Just finished my last workout with Coach @kristinemarie_18 before I go film NOBODY 2 with @therealbobodenkirk. So excited,” she wrote in the caption.
Her celebrity friends were quick to hype her up for the video.
“Looking gooooood girlfriend!” commented fellow Hollywood star Melanie Griffith.
Vera Wang, another age-defying diva, also commented saying: “YUP. ITS THAT WALK…..”
“Hot girl goals,” said one fan while another wrote, “Still a goddess a spectacular vision to behold.”
Sharon, who earned an Oscar nomination for her role in Casino, is slated to star as the villain in Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 hit starring Bob Odenkirk.
“Looking MAGNIFICENT at 66!” read one fan’s comment on the picture while another said, “at 66 you still remain the hottest american actress!”
Earlier this year, she spoke about turning 66 years old and how she was “super-thrilled” to have made it this far. She also said she believes it’s “stupid” for people to be embarrassed about growing older.
“I like being alive and healthy. And I think that we should all be super-thrilled to make it,” she told The Times ahead of her March birthday. “Because I’ve witnessed any number of people not making it.”
“I think that people who are embarrassed about being older are just stupid and ungrateful,” she added.
The Hollywood star recently recreated her iconic pose from Basic Instinct and shared the photo with the caption, “BASICALLY ….YOURS”
The unfiltered Basic Instinct actress called aging “a great thing” while speaking with AARP The Magazine in a joint interview with fellow stars Jane Fonda and Alfre Woodard.
“I frankly think aging is a great thing,” she told the outlet, “and we’re lucky when we get to do it because, particularly in our generation, we’ve lost so many people to so many different things.”
