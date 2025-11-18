I Traveled The World To Capture 60+ Dog Breeds In Their Natural Homes For My ‘Dogs Of The World’ Project (12 Pics)

For almost a decade, I’ve traveled across continents, seeking out the pure essence of the canine spirit, in all its forms. Now I’ve photographed more than 60 different dog breeds in the places they come from or are strongly connected to and I’m turning these photos into a book. The project launched on Kickstarter just one day ago and it’s already reached 50% of the funding goal!
I hope you enjoy these images, some of which I’ve never published anywhere else before, they’re Bored Panda exclusives if you will!
More info: kickstarter.com | furtography.co.nz | Facebook | x.com | Instagram
#1
Hatcher, an Alaskan malamute on a hike on Matanuska glacier, Alaska, USA.
#2
Soulmate a Great Pyrenees posing as the sun rises at the Pyrenean border of Spain and France.
#3
Sansa, an Icelandic sheepdog standing on the famous basalt columns of Reynisfjara, Iceland.
#4
Tallulah, the French bulldog at the Louvre in Paris, France. The image that started this whole project!
#5
Babycakes, Carnage and Groot are American hairless terriers that I photographed in the red desert of Nevada, USA.
#6
Chihuahua puppy Chi at a Mayan ruin in Caletta, Mexico.
#7
Baloo, a Lagotto Romagnolo taking a gondola ride in Venice, Italy.
#8
Josie the Kelpie with the bright lights of the Vivid Festival projected on the Sydney Opera House and harbour bridge, Sydney, Australia.
#9
Baci the Affenpinscher at the Imperial Castle of Nuremburg, Germany. A breed that was essential for me to capture for the book as I have my own little affen at home!
#10
Celtie, Sherbet and Phoenix, Nova Scotia duck tolling retrievers stand in front of Peggy Cove lighthouse, Nova Scotia, Canada.
#11
Orla, a young golden retriever braving intense rain in Glencoe, Scotland.
#12
Daisy, a three-legged Boston terrier sits in front of the Boston skyline. Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
Follow Us