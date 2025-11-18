I Traveled The World To Capture 60+ Dog Breeds In Their Natural Homes For My ‘Dogs Of The World’ Project (12 Pics)

by

For almost a decade, I’ve traveled across continents, seeking out the pure essence of the canine spirit, in all its forms. Now I’ve photographed more than 60 different dog breeds in the places they come from or are strongly connected to and I’m turning these photos into a book. The project launched on Kickstarter just one day ago and it’s already reached 50% of the funding goal!

I hope you enjoy these images, some of which I’ve never published anywhere else before, they’re Bored Panda exclusives if you will!

More info: kickstarter.com | furtography.co.nz | Facebook | x.com | Instagram

#1

Hatcher, an Alaskan malamute on a hike on Matanuska glacier, Alaska, USA.

I Traveled The World To Capture 60+ Dog Breeds In Their Natural Homes For My ‘Dogs Of The World’ Project (12 Pics)

#2

Soulmate a Great Pyrenees posing as the sun rises at the Pyrenean border of Spain and France.

I Traveled The World To Capture 60+ Dog Breeds In Their Natural Homes For My ‘Dogs Of The World’ Project (12 Pics)

#3

Sansa, an Icelandic sheepdog standing on the famous basalt columns of Reynisfjara, Iceland.

I Traveled The World To Capture 60+ Dog Breeds In Their Natural Homes For My ‘Dogs Of The World’ Project (12 Pics)

#4

Tallulah, the French bulldog at the Louvre in Paris, France. The image that started this whole project!

I Traveled The World To Capture 60+ Dog Breeds In Their Natural Homes For My ‘Dogs Of The World’ Project (12 Pics)

#5

Babycakes, Carnage and Groot are American hairless terriers that I photographed in the red desert of Nevada, USA.

I Traveled The World To Capture 60+ Dog Breeds In Their Natural Homes For My ‘Dogs Of The World’ Project (12 Pics)

#6

Chihuahua puppy Chi at a Mayan ruin in Caletta, Mexico.

I Traveled The World To Capture 60+ Dog Breeds In Their Natural Homes For My ‘Dogs Of The World’ Project (12 Pics)

#7

Baloo, a Lagotto Romagnolo taking a gondola ride in Venice, Italy.

I Traveled The World To Capture 60+ Dog Breeds In Their Natural Homes For My ‘Dogs Of The World’ Project (12 Pics)

#8

Josie the Kelpie with the bright lights of the Vivid Festival projected on the Sydney Opera House and harbour bridge, Sydney, Australia.

I Traveled The World To Capture 60+ Dog Breeds In Their Natural Homes For My ‘Dogs Of The World’ Project (12 Pics)

#9

Baci the Affenpinscher at the Imperial Castle of Nuremburg, Germany. A breed that was essential for me to capture for the book as I have my own little affen at home!

I Traveled The World To Capture 60+ Dog Breeds In Their Natural Homes For My ‘Dogs Of The World’ Project (12 Pics)

#10

Celtie, Sherbet and Phoenix, Nova Scotia duck tolling retrievers stand in front of Peggy Cove lighthouse, Nova Scotia, Canada.

I Traveled The World To Capture 60+ Dog Breeds In Their Natural Homes For My ‘Dogs Of The World’ Project (12 Pics)

#11

Orla, a young golden retriever braving intense rain in Glencoe, Scotland.

I Traveled The World To Capture 60+ Dog Breeds In Their Natural Homes For My ‘Dogs Of The World’ Project (12 Pics)

#12

Daisy, a three-legged Boston terrier sits in front of the Boston skyline. Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

I Traveled The World To Capture 60+ Dog Breeds In Their Natural Homes For My ‘Dogs Of The World’ Project (12 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Celebrity IOU
3 min read
Dec, 25, 2020
Avenue 5
Hugh Laurie is Back on TV With Avenue 5
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2019
When Hard Work Means More Work
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Does Parenting Mean To You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Suits
Suits Season 1 Episode 9 Review: “Undefeated”
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2015
Dad Expects Kid To Forgive 20 Years Of Abuse Because He’s “Changed”, They Tell It Like It Is
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.