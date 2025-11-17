Apple Unveils Its Riskiest And Biggest Bet Since The iPhone Debuted More Than A Decade Ago, And The Internet Has Thoughts

Apple continues to amaze its fans as it presents a revolutionary spatial computer during the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held on June 5th, 2023. Known as Apple Vision Pro, it is an augmented-reality headset that allows users to blend the digital and the physical worlds. With the help of a three-dimensional user interface controlled by the user’s eyes, hands, and voice, they can see and interact with digital content as if it was in their physical space.
“It’s the first Apple product you look through and not at,” Apple CEO Tim Cook pointed out while presenting the spatial computer, adding that with Vision Pro, users are no longer limited by a display. The device made headlines all over the world, and is expected to begin retailing in early 2024, with the starting price at $3,499.
Apple launches its first augmented-reality headset, taking the high-tech world by storm
The three-dimensional user interface is controlled by the user’s eyes, hands, and voice
The Vision Pro spatial computer turns the user’s environment into an endless display
The Vision Pro headset provides its users with the unique experience of merging the digital and the physical worlds
The Vision Pro headset is an augmented reality (AR) device, which means it enhances the user’s physical world with digital elements, without fully isolating them from the outer world. Apple’s newest invention not only enables people to see through it while interacting with others, but allows others to see them as well. That is thanks to the feature known as EyeSight, which makes sure the user’s eyes become visible to the person they’re interacting with when they approach.
The spatial computer enables people to enhance their reality in multiple ways, from business calls upgraded with spatial audio and a digital representation of the user themselves to cinema-like experience in the comfort of their own home, among many other things. The Vision Pro ought to bring movie nights to another level as the user can make the screen as big as they want or enjoy a breathtaking immersive experience by adding a matching environment. (Moreover, Apple pointed out that the device features an ultra-high-resolution display system, which boasts 23 million pixels across two displays.)
The AR device is equipped with visionOS—the first spatial operating system in the world, as well as the first three-dimensional camera, allowing people not only to view, but also to capture moments in 3D. In addition to that, the panorama shots viewed through the Vision Pro headset expand around the user, making them feel as if they were standing exactly where the picture was taken.
With the help of Immersive Environments, users can view different landscapes anywhere, anytime
The headset provides a next-level immersive experience
Apple’s new headset is a complex piece of technology, considered by some to be one of the company’s riskiest hardware product in years
The company’s first spatial computer was introduced during the recent WWDC 2023 alongside the M2 Ultra Chip, the 15-inch MacBook Air, and updates on some of Apple’s operating systems. Attracting thousands of technology enthusiasts each year, the Worldwide Developers Conference dates back to 1983, when the first event of the kind—then known as The Apple Independent Software Developers Conference—was held in California. The Apple Inc. company itself (formerly Apple Computer Inc.) traces its history back to 1976, when it was founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak.
Ever since then, Apple has continuously presented its users with new gadgets, be it in the realm of personal computers, smartphones, or smartwatches; now, even AR headsets, which some consider to be Apple’s riskiest new hardware product since the launch of the iPhone back in 2007. According to Harvard Business Review, some of the key factors to Apple’s success in innovation are its organizational design and the associated leadership model. Jobs believed that conventional management stood in the way of innovation, which is why back in 1997 he adopted a functional structure the company retains to this day. Nowadays, Apple is the largest company in the world by market capitalization, as well as the most profitable one, according to 2022 data.
Despite their long-lasting history, some people share skeptical views towards Apple and its newest invention, one of the main reasons for that being the price tag. A survey of 2,000 adults in the US revealed that Apple products are on the list of things they find too pricey, lining up between rent and car insurance. In addition to that, the Vision Pro headset also prompts certain health-related questions, which might make some people doubtful about purchasing the device. Be that as it may, the general public is yet to reveal the level of their interest in the headset after it is launched early next year.
The design accommodates both the high-tech features and the user’s comfort
People were quick to share their thoughts about the new invention online
