30 Culture Shocks That Left People Reevaluating Their Perception Of Life

Traveling and seeing the world may cause a bit of culture shock. If you’re used to the bustling streets of New York City, it may take some time for you to adapt to the laid-back life on a remote island in the Philippines.
Sometimes, these experiences may not be too pleasant, either. These Mumsnet readers would know, as they share the biggest culture shock they’ve gone through in a recent thread. Some were brought to tears while witnessing India’s poverty firsthand, while others weren’t big fans of the cattle on the roads of Nepal.
But, of course, there are some good ones on this list, too, like how easygoing Brazil’s locals are. Enjoy scrolling through these responses, and feel free to share your own culture shock moments in the comments!
#1
I was pulled over by the cops in a Texan city for walking.
Everyone drives everywhere in Texas, so someone reported me to the cops for walking, not Jaywalking I might add, from one huge mall to another huge shop. They thought I had a mental illness. When I told them I was British and used to walking everywhere the cops eventually let me go.
Image source: 12FreeRangeEggs, Lukas Rychvalsky
#2
The constant presence of Christian evangelism in the Bible Belt states of the USA.
Image source: ItGhoul, The Pug Father
#3
In Japan. Left my phone on my desk at uni, sleepless night, rushed there the next morning to find it sitting exactly where I left it. Left my purse in the student canteen and someone returned it to my desk. My Japanese flatmate rode her bicycle in a pouring rain to meet me on campus and give me an umbrella because she was worried about me getting home (I did not know she was doing it, we bumped into each other on the way). Three year old kids on their little bikes unsupervised on the street and being able to cross the road safely and independently.
Best year of my life. Unfortunately, I became quite scatty with my possessions for a while after returning to the UK. I just got used to the fact that valuables will remain exactly where you left them or will magically make their way back to you.
Image source: Catza, Dayne Topkin
#4
Realising that it was totally fine for me to go to the shop in a bikini and flip flops in Brazil. Everyone else was wandering around in various degrees of clothing, including wearing pretty much nothing at all. It was completely normal and no one had the slightest interest in anyone else’s wobbly bits.
It was a shock, but a really nice one. SO relaxing.
Image source: PeopleLikeColdplay, Biinho Ribeiro
#5
I lived in Dubai for a while and used cabs a lot. Without fail i’d be asked if i was going somewhere or “working”, just because I was blonde so automatically assumed to be a p*****tute and grabbed/groped accordingly.
Total s**thole of a place beyond the glitter.
#6
The first time I landed in London on my own, (14) and made my way out of the airport and onto the underground, no one stared at me and I wasn’t groped or touched once. It was amazing.
I remember looking out the window of the train and goggling at how green and lush the countryside was, how fat the animals were in the fields, at the abundance of fruit and berries in the hedges and nobody taking any notice. I fell in love then and there and have loved it ever since.
Image source: Yougetmoreofwhatyoufocuson, Getty Images
#7
Probably, in Egypt, seeing women sitting by swimming pools at very expensive hotels , completely covered in black clothing, with total face coverings and gloves. Their husbands openly letched at our 14 year old daughters in the pool
Image source: Mere1, أخٌفيالله
#8
Marrakesh. I’ve travelled a lot and never experienced anything like it. I was followed and harassed incessantly. I had to punch some bloke as he wouldn’t let go off my arm.
Image source: username299, Toa Heftiba
#9
The sheer number of cars in America. Mind blowing, and the lack of public transport outside of the big city areas. Seeing people drive 100 yards to drop the kids off at the school bus stop. There’s no such thing as walking to the shop or the park, as exercise is otherwise planned and timed.
Image source: VonHally, Pixabay
#10
In Florida. I could see a supermarket across the road from the hotel, but there was no way to actually walk to said supermarket, no where to cross the road, no pavements, i had a buggy aged child, it just wasnt possible to safely get there unless we drove across a street. Insane.
Image source: LolaLouise, Kaique Rocha
#11
For me it was definitely the bike culture in Amsterdam – and I loved it.
But also, the over enthusiasm of shop workers in America, the silence in the streets in Japan, and the way Australians are so outdoorsy but can’t handle the rain
Image source: Sacredhandbag, Helena Jankovičová Kováčová
#12
The rule following in Munich. An empty road on a Sunday morning, but people were still waiting for the pedestrian lights to change.
Image source: turkeyboots, Josh Hild
#13
Ireland, the swearing, in a nice country pub or a restaurant and other couples. They get the F word into every sentence. There is no escape!
Image source: Mabelmable, cottonbro studio
#14
Being grabbed by an Egyptian who tried selling me for 6 camels.
My ex thought it was funny and said “all yours mate” with a thumbs up.
The Egyptian thought it was a done deal.
I’m blonde and blue-eyed and was 23 at the time.
Another Egyptian at a coffee shop licked his lips at me in the airport when I asked for a latte.
#15
When we first moved to Copenhagen back in 2020 ( we are back in uk now) – and for virtually all winter the Xmas lights were left out along with braziers and furry throws and outdoor seating – and everywhere inside was toasty warm – to the point of sometimes being too warm!
It seemed incredibly cheery compared to most of UK in winter
Image source: Crikeyalmighty, Bich Tran
#16
Oh and being told “ You’re so big and fat” in Hong Kong! By someone trying to sell me clothes!
Image source: Sidebeforeself, TonyNojmanSK
#17
So much Jesus in small town America! You go to a diner and there’s a little store in the back just like any tat shop here but with extra Jesus on everything. Where in England it’s like, a little dog? In the US it’s Jesus. Sparkly Jesus on a cushion, on a calendar, on a fridge magnet, tea towel (they don’t call them tea towels though).
They’re not even bothered about Mary it’s just 100% Jesus all the time.
Image source: Miq, Nam Phong Bùi
#18
The poverty in America. I was at a petrol station and a man was going through the bins for cans to recycle for a few cents. People were giving him cans from their very large fancy cars like it was a great act of charity.
Image source: turkeyboots, MART PRODUCTION
#19
Shanghai, China. People spitting EVERYWHERE. People would just hock and spit massive phlegm balls out, even inside shops and hotels. It was GRIM.
Image source: AnnaL94, Polina Zimmerman
#20
I moved from a busy city in Ukraine to a small UK village 20 years ago.
The day after the night of arrival, I went for walk to find the high street and not seen a single person on the street until I got to the high street. I thought the world has ended and I didn’t get the memo.
Image source: SparklyNewMe, Adrien Olichon
#21
Newcastle – it was snowing and all the gals only had a slip dress on and no coats at all
Image source: Maighnuad, Dovydas Pranka
#22
Not necessarily the biggest one, but the most surprising one for me was the drinking culture in the UK. Not just how alcohol forms such a huge and destructive part of so many people’s lives, but the casual acceptance of the prevalence of alcohol and the frequent excuses for drunk people – “Well, he was drunk, you know…” I always want to say, “Well, he chose to get drunk, so it’s still his responsibility!”
Image source: Zimunya, Getty Images
#23
Being grabbed and stared at in turkey, even when not wearing particularly revealing clothes
Image source: Newsenmum, Dimitrije Djekanovic
#24
In China – being stared at openly at length with obvious curiosity as I was not Chinese. Those we met who could speak a smattering of English called us “Big Nose”. Not meant as an insult I don’t think, just their way of noticing our facial features were not in any way like those of the Chinese people.
Image source: VonHally, Mohammed Alim
#25
Texas was a huge culture shock to me – mainly because of the guns. We went to church with my family there, and every man in there was carrying a gun. My 5-year-old was wide-eyed at the notion of someone shooting someone at Mass!
Image source: KvotheTheBloodless, Fatih Güney
#26
TV viewing in the US. It seemed so haphazard to me. Ad breaks mid-sentence of mainstream tv shows. The multiple religious channels. The whole set up lacked coherence to me.
Image source: BunnyLake, Kaboompics.com
#27
Japan had a lot. Going into supermarkets and genuinely having no idea what something was. Children wearing school uniform even on weekends to advertise their school. The quietness and uniformity. People just obeying the rules. Things like the inability to understand how someone could lose a bus ticket and instead of just saying “no you have to buy a new one” being sent through ten different people all expressing surprise I could lose it. They couldn’t just say no!
Oh and the shop workers having incredibly high pitched voices, acting like children and following you around.
Image source: Newsenmum, Yuya Tamai
#28
I guess seeing the poverty in Cambodia. And the fact nobody was over the age of about 40. Lots of people with no limbs. Lots of very young kids living on the streets. This was about 20 years ago.
Image source: BobbyBiscuits, allPhoto Bangkok
#29
Two spring immediately to mind that really threw me off kilter.
Arriving in India, first time I’d been out of Europe, and seeing the poverty and dirt and destitution everywhere. Cried my eyes out as it was all so raw.
Bangkok after a few months bumming around beaches, standing on a bridge looking down at several lanes of frankly mental traffic in the city centre, then waking down the steps and being hit with an array of sounds, smells, colour and chaos. Cried my eyes out as all my senses were so overwhelmed (but grew to love it!)
Image source: MoonKiss, Charu Chaturvedi
#30
I remember starting work in London. I was raised in the Midlands just outside of Birmingham in an ethnically Indian family who had come from Malaysia. In those days the Midlands was industrial and I had seen men running out of work at the end of a shift. The bit that surprised me in London was that men and women in suits were running up the escalators in the tube to get to work- not to bet out of work, but running to get there. Then one day there am I doing the same thing without really realising it! Also the way people would cram themselves into an already crowded tube.
Image source: Cyclebabble, Leon Warnking
