I Transformed My Loved Ones Into Flower-Inspired Characters Using Makeup (9 Pics)

It’s Candy, Makeup Artist, and I’m excited to share my latest project with you. This time, I’ve swapped dark fantasy for something lighter and more personal: I’ve turned the people closest to me—my mom, boyfriend, and best friends—into living flower characters.
Each transformation was inspired by a specific flower that matched their personality. From sculpting petals by hand to designing and painting intricate makeup, I poured my heart into bringing these characters to life. The process took anywhere from days to weeks for each look, as I carefully crafted the styling to merge the natural beauty of flowers with each model’s unique features.
#1
#2 My Best Friend Sylvia
#3
#4 My Boyfriend As The Venus Flytrap With The Fly Bug I Sculpted
#5
#6
#7 My Mom With Her Ladybug That’s Painting It’s Own Black Spots
#8 My Good Model Friend Elena With Her Dragonfly
#9
