I Transformed My Loved Ones Into Flower-Inspired Characters Using Makeup (9 Pics)

by

It’s Candy, Makeup Artist, and I’m excited to share my latest project with you. This time, I’ve swapped dark fantasy for something lighter and more personal: I’ve turned the people closest to me—my mom, boyfriend, and best friends—into living flower characters.

Each transformation was inspired by a specific flower that matched their personality. From sculpting petals by hand to designing and painting intricate makeup, I poured my heart into bringing these characters to life. The process took anywhere from days to weeks for each look, as I carefully crafted the styling to merge the natural beauty of flowers with each model’s unique features.

More info: Instagram | candymakeupartist.com | tiktok.com | Etsy

#1

I Transformed My Loved Ones Into Flower-Inspired Characters Using Makeup (9 Pics)

#2 My Best Friend Sylvia

I Transformed My Loved Ones Into Flower-Inspired Characters Using Makeup (9 Pics)

#3

I Transformed My Loved Ones Into Flower-Inspired Characters Using Makeup (9 Pics)

#4 My Boyfriend As The Venus Flytrap With The Fly Bug I Sculpted

I Transformed My Loved Ones Into Flower-Inspired Characters Using Makeup (9 Pics)

#5

I Transformed My Loved Ones Into Flower-Inspired Characters Using Makeup (9 Pics)

#6

I Transformed My Loved Ones Into Flower-Inspired Characters Using Makeup (9 Pics)

#7 My Mom With Her Ladybug That’s Painting It’s Own Black Spots

I Transformed My Loved Ones Into Flower-Inspired Characters Using Makeup (9 Pics)

#8 My Good Model Friend Elena With Her Dragonfly

I Transformed My Loved Ones Into Flower-Inspired Characters Using Makeup (9 Pics)

#9

I Transformed My Loved Ones Into Flower-Inspired Characters Using Makeup (9 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Create Simple Images That Freak People Out. Here Are My First Experiments: The Many Offsprings Of Lilit
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Secret Santa Organizer Won’t Let Coworker Participate If He Doesn’t Want To Receive A Gift
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Mother Throws Away Her 6 and 3 Y.O. Children’s Toys To Cure Their ‘Addiction’, And Internet Claps Back
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Just Travelled 24.000km Through North America And Took Home These Incredible Pictures
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
After II: 12 Hyper-Realistic Paintings From My Series
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
30 Horrible And Creepy Travel Experiences These People Wish They Hadn’t Had
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.