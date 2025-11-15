40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Naming your dog is as serious as naming your kid. Well, okay, maybe not as serious, but very important nonetheless. And, unlike naming a baby, you can truly unleash your creativity and give your puppy a name that you would never give to a human baby, like, you know, Sir Chews-a-Lot, The Great Big Snorter, or even Barker. Perfect names for a dog, not really appropriate for babies… Or are they?
But, if creativity isn’t something you can applaud yourself for, we are here to help! We’ve rounded up the most popular boy dog names to one list so that you can choose the best fitting one for your new family member. Also, dog names aren’t the only thing you’ll find here – there are also cute dog photos to go with it!
And to make this article even more helpful and enlightening, we’ve talked to Augustė Berlinskė, owner of dog grooming salon Lumis. She has kindly shared some valuable information for first-time dog owners, talked us through a dog grooming routine, and told us about picking a name for your four-legged friend!
#1 Bear
He’s a koala detection dog who’s been helping to save animals from the Australian brushfires. 12/10 the best boi around.
Image source: katievantassell
#2 Teddy
Teddy is the official greeter at my store. He comes with his own FAQ.
Image source: tropicalmedly
#3 Max
Max turned 15 today! Best dog in the world.
Image source: MidnightWolfie
#4 Bentley
I take my dog to my store every day. One older Italian woman liked Bentley so much she came back and gave him a hat she knitted!
Image source: SEND_TIT_PICS
#5 Milo
My pupper Milo graduated before me this year. Now he’s officially a therapy dog.
Image source: dynamiteTrickster
#6 Duke
Duke evolved!
Image source: kittyandmarley
#7 Charlie
Sometimes our dog, Charlie, gets his upper lip stuck behind his lower lip.
Image source: inkdrone
#8 Tucker
Just adopted this dude. His name is Tucker and he is a good boy.
Image source: TheBelowIsFalse
#9 Jackson
Happy 6th birthday to my sweet boy, Jackson!
Image source: Apjp23
#10 Rocky
Rocky is willing to wear almost anything for treats.
Image source: auskendoro
#11 Zeus
My dog Zeus likes to sit in our pond and stare at the fish.
Image source: Renepalm
#12 Oliver
My dog, Oliver, the dorkiest boy alive fake smiling for a selfie.
Image source: whiskeydorito
#13 Cooper
Cooper is going to his first doggie birthday party! He said he wanted to feel classy but with a little flair.
Image source: WakeFoil710
#14 Bandit
My buddy Bandit relaxing after a long day of doing nothing.
Image source: buddybandit
#15 Loki
My friend is fighting leukemia and has been stuck in the hospital. This is his dogtor, Loki.
Image source: abrill2967
#16 Leo
I’m Leo, and this is my rawr! Thanks for all the lovins.
Image source: cryptowraps
#17 Toby
Henlo, fren! My name is Toby. Would you like to throw my ball?
Image source: n00balicious
#18 Ollie
Our Romanian rescue pup with the biggest paws!
Image source: Blue_Scout
#19 Jax
Jax had his first-ever dog biscuit last night! You can see the excitement in his eyes.
Image source: nephilis
#20 Winston
He wanted to look good.
Image source: noles41
#21 Murphy
My very shy dog befriended a golden retriever puppy at doggie daycare.
Image source: Coffeegorilla
#22 Louie
“I will kick any damn dog you get out of my house!” 2 months later and Louie only sleeps in my dad’s bed.
Image source: If_It_Fitz
#23 Finn
My first dog! Been begging for a dog for 10 years and my dad and I finally cracked my mom and got her to say yes!
Image source: immoob
#24 Hank
My girlfriend and I just adopted a three-legged dog, meet Hank!
Image source: Ronaldo_McDonald
#25 Gus
Our 6-month-old big baby bear, Gus, wishes everyone a happy friday filled with lots of boops and big floof hugs!
Image source: CleveHamilton13
#26 Apollo
After months of trying to find the perfect dog for us, my girlfriend and I finally brought home the puppy of our dreams.
Image source: azdbackbb
#27 Dexter
My old dog Dexter could fall asleep anywhere. Here’s him at about 8 weeks old. He toppled over and fell asleep in the cup holders.
Image source: Frogdogforever
#28 Koda
My wife’s dog, Koda, jealously guards her while she sleeps. Best pup!
Image source: Badbomber360
#29 Blue
He came in for his first round of boosters. Blue is perfect.
Image source: dobbycm
#30 Benji
Just cause Benji’s an old boye doesn’t mean he’s not a cute boye.
Image source: mayaxs
#31 Moose
He won’t stop stealing hair ties.
Image source: The_drum_killa
#32 Thor
I volunteered to be a patient for a research study on the effects of dog therapy for depression. This is Thor, I’ll be working with him until the end of the study, he’s been making me feel better.
Image source: blargennflargenn
#33 Jack
Just received a package addressed to my dog Jack and someone sent a stuffed eyeball.
Image source: savillas
#34 Lucky
I adopted a 15-year-old dog last summer from my dying neighbor. Lucky turns 16 and is still loving life.
Image source: kellythebarber
#35 Ace
Heckin’ big stompers and floppy ears.
Image source: DemonCipher13
#36 Bo
My favorite big boy, sitting on his grandma’s lap. He has no clue how big he is.
Image source: sermeryntrantsuxdix
#37 Coco
My sister (11 yrs old) painted our dog, Coco
Image source: RollerGirlB
#38 Scout
My dog Scout’s rude response to getting her picture taken.
Image source: clemskin
#39 Harley
Meet my parent’s new dog Harley. She’s 8 and she’s a good girl.
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Oscar
Oscar the globetrotting dog.
Image source: GeneralCuntDestroyer
