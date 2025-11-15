40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

by

Naming your dog is as serious as naming your kid. Well, okay, maybe not as serious, but very important nonetheless. And, unlike naming a baby, you can truly unleash your creativity and give your puppy a name that you would never give to a human baby, like, you know, Sir Chews-a-Lot, The Great Big Snorter, or even Barker. Perfect names for a dog, not really appropriate for babies… Or are they? 

But, if creativity isn’t something you can applaud yourself for, we are here to help! We’ve rounded up the most popular boy dog names to one list so that you can choose the best fitting one for your new family member. Also, dog names aren’t the only thing you’ll find here – there are also cute dog photos to go with it! 

And to make this article even more helpful and enlightening, we’ve talked to Augustė Berlinskė, owner of dog grooming salon Lumis. She has kindly shared some valuable information for first-time dog owners, talked us through a dog grooming routine, and told us about picking a name for your four-legged friend!

#1 Bear

He’s a koala detection dog who’s been helping to save animals from the Australian brushfires. 12/10 the best boi around.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: katievantassell

#2 Teddy

Teddy is the official greeter at my store. He comes with his own FAQ.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: tropicalmedly

#3 Max

Max turned 15 today! Best dog in the world.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: MidnightWolfie

#4 Bentley

I take my dog to my store every day. One older Italian woman liked Bentley so much she came back and gave him a hat she knitted!

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: SEND_TIT_PICS

#5 Milo

My pupper Milo graduated before me this year. Now he’s officially a therapy dog.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: dynamiteTrickster

#6 Duke

Duke evolved!

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: kittyandmarley

#7 Charlie

Sometimes our dog, Charlie, gets his upper lip stuck behind his lower lip.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: inkdrone

#8 Tucker

Just adopted this dude. His name is Tucker and he is a good boy.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: TheBelowIsFalse

#9 Jackson

Happy 6th birthday to my sweet boy, Jackson!

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: Apjp23

#10 Rocky

Rocky is willing to wear almost anything for treats.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: auskendoro

#11 Zeus

My dog Zeus likes to sit in our pond and stare at the fish.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: Renepalm

#12 Oliver

My dog, Oliver, the dorkiest boy alive fake smiling for a selfie.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: whiskeydorito

#13 Cooper

Cooper is going to his first doggie birthday party! He said he wanted to feel classy but with a little flair.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: WakeFoil710

#14 Bandit

My buddy Bandit relaxing after a long day of doing nothing.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: buddybandit

#15 Loki

My friend is fighting leukemia and has been stuck in the hospital. This is his dogtor, Loki.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: abrill2967

#16 Leo

I’m Leo, and this is my rawr! Thanks for all the lovins.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: cryptowraps

#17 Toby

Henlo, fren! My name is Toby. Would you like to throw my ball?

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: n00balicious

#18 Ollie

 Our Romanian rescue pup with the biggest paws!

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: Blue_Scout

#19 Jax

Jax had his first-ever dog biscuit last night! You can see the excitement in his eyes.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: nephilis

#20 Winston

He wanted to look good.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: noles41

#21 Murphy

My very shy dog befriended a golden retriever puppy at doggie daycare.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: Coffeegorilla

#22 Louie

“I will kick any damn dog you get out of my house!” 2 months later and Louie only sleeps in my dad’s bed.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: If_It_Fitz

#23 Finn

My first dog! Been begging for a dog for 10 years and my dad and I finally cracked my mom and got her to say yes!

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: immoob

#24 Hank

My girlfriend and I just adopted a three-legged dog, meet Hank!

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: Ronaldo_McDonald

#25 Gus

Our 6-month-old big baby bear, Gus, wishes everyone a happy friday filled with lots of boops and big floof hugs!

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: CleveHamilton13

#26 Apollo

After months of trying to find the perfect dog for us, my girlfriend and I finally brought home the puppy of our dreams.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: azdbackbb

#27 Dexter

My old dog Dexter could fall asleep anywhere. Here’s him at about 8 weeks old. He toppled over and fell asleep in the cup holders.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: Frogdogforever

#28 Koda

My wife’s dog, Koda, jealously guards her while she sleeps. Best pup!

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: Badbomber360

#29 Blue

He came in for his first round of boosters. Blue is perfect.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: dobbycm

#30 Benji

Just cause Benji’s an old boye doesn’t mean he’s not a cute boye.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: mayaxs

#31 Moose

He won’t stop stealing hair ties.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: The_drum_killa

#32 Thor

I volunteered to be a patient for a research study on the effects of dog therapy for depression. This is Thor, I’ll be working with him until the end of the study, he’s been making me feel better.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: blargennflargenn

#33 Jack

Just received a package addressed to my dog Jack and someone sent a stuffed eyeball.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: savillas

#34 Lucky

I adopted a 15-year-old dog last summer from my dying neighbor. Lucky turns 16 and is still loving life.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: kellythebarber

#35 Ace

Heckin’ big stompers and floppy ears.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: DemonCipher13

#36 Bo

My favorite big boy, sitting on his grandma’s lap. He has no clue how big he is.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: sermeryntrantsuxdix

#37 Coco

My sister (11 yrs old) painted our dog, Coco

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: RollerGirlB

#38 Scout

My dog Scout’s rude response to getting her picture taken.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: clemskin

#39 Harley

Meet my parent’s new dog Harley. She’s 8 and she’s a good girl.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Oscar

Oscar the globetrotting dog.

40 Most Popular Male Dog Names For Very Good Boys

Image source: GeneralCuntDestroyer

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Vikings
Vikings Season 4 Episode 2: “Kill the Queen”
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2016
Van Helsing
The Original Cast of Van Helsing (2004)
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2022
79 Animals With Unexpected Colors
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Boss’ Brilliant Response To Employee Asking For Mental Health Day Off Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Dad Watched Adult Videos While 2YO Daughter Passed Away In Hot Car, But Jury Will Never Know It
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2025
I Create Minimalist Illustrations Using Geometric Shapes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.