The Best Comedy Series Of The Year, According To The 2026 Emmys

HBO Max, Netflix, and Apple TV shows received the most nominations heading into the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. The Warner Bros. streamer leads the pack with The Pitt, Hacks, and a total of 122 nominations. Netflix follows closely behind with 111 nods garnered from Beef, The Beast in Me, Black Rabbit and The Diplomat alongside Monster: The Ed Gein Story and Stranger Things.
At third place with 89 nods, Apple TV received the most nominations in comedy and drama. Katie Dippold’s Widow’s Bay and Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus are the streamer’s most nominated shows, followed by Shrinking, Will Smith’s Slow Horses, David E Kelly’s Margo’s Got Money Troubles, and Abe Sylvia’s Palm Royale. While it’s a record-breaking year for Apple TV, these are the best comedy series of the year, excluding Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, which was nominated only in the Outstanding Comedy Series category.
07. Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
@onlymurdersonhulu
You’re in luck! ALL episodes of #OMITB are now streaming on @hulu. #SteveMartin #MartinShort #SelenaGomez
Steve Martin and John Hoffman’s bumbling detective comedy follows Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) as they solve murder cases through their true-crime podcast. The series debuted in August 2021 and has run for five acclaimed seasons with the sixth entry underway. Only Murders in the Building has won at least eight Primetime Emmys in the past, alongside dozens of other prestigious awards. With seven nods heading into the 78th Primetime Emmy, the show is poised to win more of the award.
06. Abbott Elementary (ABC)
@hulu
The audacity of picture day expecting a natural smile. Now streaming: #AbbottElementary
Since December 2021, the ABC mockumentary sitcom has followed the dedicated teachers of Abbott Elementary as they grapple to provide their pupils with quality education while dealing with an oblivious principal and a dysfunctional education system. Renewed for Season 6 in March 2026, the Quinta Brunson-helmed comedy has won at least four Primetime Emmy Awards thus far. With seven nominations heading into the 78th event, the series is poised to bag more wins. Apart from Outstanding Comedy Series, Abbott Elementary is also contending for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.
05. Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
@appletv
Just fabulous. Congratulations to the team behind Margo’s Got Money Troubles on your 8 Emmy nominations. Comedy Series Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Elle Fanning Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Michelle Pfeiffer Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Nick Offerman Cinematography for a Series (One Hour) Contemporary Costumes for a Series Contemporary Hairstyling Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The David E. Kelley comedy drama based on Rufi Thorpe’s 2024 eponymous novel premiered on Apple TV in April 2026 and quickly gained a huge following. Margo’s Got Money Troubles revolves around Elle Fanning’s Margo Millet, a struggling mother who turns to OnlyFans to support herself. The series received eight Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Margo’s Got Money Troubles will return for another season. It was greenlit for a second outing right before Season 1’s finale.
to ensure its return for Season 2.
04. The Bear (FX/Hulu)
@fxnetworks
OFFICIAL TRAILER. The final season of FX’s The Bear premieres 6.25 on Hulu | FX and Hulu on Disney+.
The workplace comedy drama created by Christopher Storer follows Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy Berzatto, a successful chef who returns home to run his family’s sandwich shop. Since its debut on FX in June 2022, the psychological dramedy has won dozens of coveted accolades, including 21 Primetime Emmys. The series stands a chance to bag more Emmys with its eight nominations for the 2026 season. Apart from Outstanding Comedy Series, the show was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Ayo Edebiri) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (Storer).
03. Shrinking (Apple TV)
@appletv
Haaaaaave you met Jimmy? New Episode of Shrinking — Now Streaming on Apple TV+ #Shrinking #CobieSmulders #AppleTV #AppleTVPlus
The Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein comedy-drama follows Segel’s Jimmy Laird, a grieving therapist who finds himself changing people’s lives after choosing to abandon the ethics of his profession. The Apple TV series has enjoyed positive reviews since its premiere in January 2023. Renewed for a fourth season in January 2026, the series is expected to bag more coveted awards. Thus far, it has received at least 18 nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards. With nine nominations at the 78th event, Shrinking stands a better chance of winning the prestigious award this time.
02. Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)
@appletv
Prepare to visit the local haunts of Widow’s Bay. A new series starring Matthew Rhys from creator Katie Dippold and director Hiro Murai. Premieres April 29 on Apple TV. #WidowsBay #MatthewRhys #KatieDippold #HiroMurai #AppleTV
With 19 nominations, the Katie Dippold comedy horror is the third most-nominated show of the year. Starring Matthew Rhys, Kate O’Flynn, and Kevin Carroll, the Apple TV series premiered in April 2026 and charmed television audiences with its tale about a widowed mayor and residents of his cursed island town. Following Season 1’s acclaim, Widow’s Bay was renewed for a second outing in June 2026. Apart from Outstanding Comedy Series, the show is contending for other major categories, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Rhys), Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (Hiro Murai), and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Dippold).
01. Hacks (HBO Max)
@hbomax
Get you a girl who can do both. #Hacks #PaulWDowns #MegStalter #JimmyLuSaque #KaylaSchaeffer
When Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky’s dark comedy series premiered in May 2021, it captivated viewers with its unique story about an iconic Las Vegas stand-up comedian, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), and her struggling colleague Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). Throughout its five seasons that concluded in May 2026, the series enjoyed critical acclaim, winning 12 Primetime Emmys, among other prestigious accolades. Hacks Season 5 received 24 nominations for the Primetime Emmys. It’s the most-nominated show of the year after R. Scott Gemmill‘s The Pitt. Catch up with the remaining stars of Revenge of the Nerds.
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