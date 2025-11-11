I Made 3500 Birdhouses From Scrapwood To Keep Birds In Cities

by

Over the last 7 years I have made more than 3500 birdhouses in various projects all over the world. Birds are some of the few animals still living in our cities, and I began this project because I thought that it was important to make sure that they can continue living here.

People always ask me if birds use the houses. My answer is that birds move into the houses if there are birds in the area, so birds will not move into the houses if they are hung on a light pole next to a noisy road. But they will do it in a tree in a park. The project is both about creating a shelter for birds, and also about reminding us that it’s important to leave room for birds in the urban world.

More info: thomasdambo.com

Over the last 7 years I have made more than 3500 birdhouses in various projects all over the world

Birds are some of the few animals still living in our cities

I began this because I thought that it was important to make sure that they can continue living here

It’s about creating a shelter for birds…

…and also about reminding us that it’s important to leave room for birds in the urban world

The totem was created as part of a recycle workshop involving the local community

I made this recycle birdhouse decoration for the nordic counsel during culture night in Copenhagen

The houses are all made from scrapwood, and painted in colors matching the flags of the nordic countries

The birdhouse totem is a part of my ongoing Happy City Birds project and consists of 300 birdhouses put together on a tree

This collection was made from broken skateboards in 2012

All boards were donated by local skateboarders around Copenhagen.

I also made a house for ducks

Small holes were made for smaller birds in the towers to befriend the ducks. I also planted a small tree in a hidden pot on the island close to the castle.

These look like birds

This was around 600 birdhouses for an installation in a festival

After the festival I gave all the birdhouses to people and asked them to hang them up and send me pictures

The camouflage bird house project is all about creating safe homes for our little friends

I even made a big birdhouse for myself

