30 Funny Pics Of Filipinos Dressed Up In ‘Unsuitable’ Donated Clothes At A Volcano Evacuation Center

The erupting Taal volcano on the main island of the Philippines has caused indescribable chaos, with almost half a million people ordered to evacuate the surrounding area. Since tons of ash from the volcano destroyed houses and infrastructure, killing crops and livestock that residents depended on, thousands of people, soon to become hundreds of thousands, have been forced into evacuation centers that are struggling to provide basic necessities.

Although the situation looks bleak at the makeshift shelters where evacuees are staying, people are striving to pass the time and make each other smile by dressing up in the strangest clothes they’ve received as donations. In the rush to get supplies to victims of the disaster, people have been tossing everything from party dresses to work uniforms into donation boxes.

While not all of these stranger donated items will go far to help people get back on their feet, they’re at least providing a bit of entertainment to the people stuck in the shelters.

