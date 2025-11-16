30 Things Guys Should Never, Ever Say To Their Partners, As Shared In This Online Group

People have such a thing as white lie. That is, of course, we are all taught from childhood to always tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. But there are situations when we are clearly aware that if we tell everything honestly, there will be much more problems than if we lie or just remain silent.
This applies, in particular, to such a sensitive area as relationships, both for women and men. There are things that you should never, under any circumstances, tell your significant others – unless, of course, you don’t want your marriage or partnership to be happy and lasting.
And so, a few days ago, a question appeared in the AskReddit community addressed to all men: “What’s something boys can never tell their girlfriends?” As of today, the thread already has 13.8K of various comments, and the number of upvotes is way higher – almost 38.8K.
And so, a few days ago, a question appeared in the AskReddit community addressed to all men: "What's something boys can never tell their girlfriends?" As of today, the thread already has 13.8K of various comments, and the number of upvotes is way higher – almost 38.8K.
#1 I’ve Been Day Dreaming About What It Would Be Like If I Owned That Mcdonalds Across The Street
In my case “Whatcha thinking about?”
My wife asks me all the time and I’ve been day dreaming about what it would be like if I owned that McDonalds across the street and then after falling in a vat of radioactive fry grease was able to turn into Ronald at night. I would fight crime but only if it was food related and all of my weapons would be burger condiment themed. Then I’m thinking about aerodynamics of pickles as shurikans and what process I would use to make them sturdy and sharp enough to be lethal.
It’s a lot easier to just say “spacing out” then see her cute face raise an eyebrow in concern if I’m working too much again.
#2 Calm Down
Calm down
#3 Which Ones Of Her Friends You Think Are Hot
Which ones of her friends you think are hot. Don’t care what she says fellas, it’s a trap
#4 I Just Know How To Look Like I’m Listening
That long 40 minute non stop story you just told me while I had full eye contact and kept nodding and agreeing with you? Yeah I zoned out about 5 minutes in and was thinking about what show I’m gonna watch later tonight. I just know how to look like I’m listening.
#5 Don’t Call Her A Ketchup Packet When She’s On Her Period
Don’t call her a ketchup packet when she’s on her period
#6 I Want My Hoodie Back
I want my hoodie back
#7 I Actually Watched This Episode Without You When You Passed Out Last Night
I actually watched this episode without you when you passed out last night
#8 “Yeah My Ex And I Came Here For Valentine’s Day Once.”
The only thing a good guy said to me that he shouldn’t have is we went out to a nice Valentine’s Day dinner at my favorite Indian restaurant- got all dressed up which was not our usual style as poorish retail workers- were having a wonderful time, and he said “Yeah {his ex} and I came here for Valentine’s Day once.” Totally ruined the moment for me lol. I thought it was so special but he’d been there done that.
#9 You Changed The Channel When I Was Watching An Episode Of Batman The Animated Series 14 Years Ago
14 years ago, I woke up before you on a weekend. I was watching an episode of Batman the Animated Series. You woke up half way through the episode and picked up the remote and changed the channel. You knew I was watching and I never got to see the end of the episode. I’m still salty about it.
#10 That When I Think In Bed It Isn’t About Her When I’m Silent
That when I think in bed it isn’t about her when I’m silent. I’m trying to solve a riddle from a game or question something on a TV show
#11 The Guy She Tells Us Not To Worry About Really Worries Us
The guy she tells us not to worry about really worries us.
#12 That You Wouldn’t Date Her If She Was A Worm
That you wouldn’t date her if she was a worm
#13 Where I Buried Me Treasure
Where I buried me treasure.
#14 Maybe Her Acne Was Due To The Literal Pint Of Ice Cream She Had Almost Daily
my last gf blamed her acne on the covid vaccine, i didnt have the heart to say maybe it was the literal pint of ice cream she had almost daily.
#15 How Much I Actually Spend On My Hobbies
How much I actually spend on my hobbies.
Edit: It’s not like I lie, I just never disclose prices.
#16 That You’re Actually Three Toddlers In A Trenchcoat
That you’re actually three toddlers in a trenchcoat.
#17 I Need Space From Her Sometimes
I need space from her sometimes and it’s not because she did something wrong
Edit: I’m not currently in a relationship, this was me to my previous partners. I’ve grown since then and now know better. I appreciate all of the advice though, thank you all!
#18 It Wasn’t Silent And Yes, I Can Smell It
It wasn’t silent and yes, I can smell it
#19 Yes, That Girl That We Passed On The Beach In That Bathing Suit Was Attractive
Yes, that girl that we passed on the beach in that bathing suit was attractive.
#20 We’re Concerned About You Just Up And Leaving Us
We’re concerned about you just up and leaving us
#21 That I Actually Wonder, If A Circle Could Dance, Would It Squish Or Would It Wiggle?
What you really were thinking of.
How the hell do I explain “I wonder, if a circle could dance, would it squish or would it wiggle?”
#22 That There Were Other Women Before You
That there were other women before you.
Made this mistake thinking she met me when I was 34 so why should she care or be bothered by it. Fast forward three years, and I ended up breaking off my engagement by text because her jealousy finally caused me to snap.
#23 How Gorgeous They Are
How gorgeous they are. Never comes out right. It’s never as much as you want it to be.
#24 The Extent To Which I Spend Money On Movies, Games, Books, Comics, Etc
The extent to which I spend money on movies, games, books, comics, etc.
But honestly, we have a mutually-assured-destruction-type deal going where she also doesn’t have to tell me how much all the plants and vintage clothes cost.
Edit: Huh, this got a lot bigger overnight. Just to address some things: there’s a level of playful overstatement here for comedic effect. We’re not spending catastrophic amounts of money on our hobbies. But you know how it is, sometimes you’d be weirded out about spending for hobbies you don’t share.
I’d also note that we do save, we both have solid jobs, and we’re financially stable overall. Thanks for the concern, though.
#25 How Much Of A Dork I Am
How much of a dork I am. Like I don’t think my girlfriend knows the fullest extent to how much I love the concept of Power Rangers and other super sentai mythos.
#26 The Real Answer To The Question “What Are You Thinking About”
The real answer to the question
“What are you thinking about” when he dozed off again.
#27 That Pigs Are Much Bigger Than You Expect
That pigs are much bigger than you expect.
#28 My Reddit Username
My reddit username.
#29 Every Guy Has A List Of Animals They Think They Could Beat In A Fight
Every guy has a list of animals they think they could beat in a fight, and list of scenarios why they might beat other animals in a fight.
We think about this more than we’d like to admit and will never share the full list.
#30 How Much Money They’ve Lost In The Stock Market
How much money they’ve lost in the stock market
