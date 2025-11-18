I Visited Different Places Around The Globe And Took 25 Charming Photos Of Children And Animals

In the realm of photography, there exists a magical connection that transcends cultural boundaries and captures the pure essence of innocence – the bond between kids and animals. Through my lens, I’ve embarked on a journey that spans across different corners of the globe, documenting this enchanting relationship.
My name is Iwona Podlasińska and as a photographer specializing in children portraiture, and an educator conducting photography workshops worldwide, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing and capturing the timeless beauty that unfolds when children and animals come together.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | flickr.com | iwonapodlasinska.com
#1 A Girl And Her Cat
Captured in Lubbeek, Belgium
#2 A Boy And Dogs
Captured in Poland
#3 A Boy Meeting A Baby Bunny
Captured in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada
#4 A Boy And His Dog
Captured in Vienna, Austria
#5 A Boy And A Dog
Captured in Chicago, USA
#6 A Girl And A Hedgehog
Captured in Quebec, Canada
#7 A Girl And Her Dog
Captured in Provence, France
#8 A Girl And A Chicken
Captured in Poland
#9 A Girl Meeting A Donkey
Captured in Poland
#10 A Boy Meeting A Ram
Captured in Poznań, Poland
#11 Boy And His Dog
Captured in Sweden
#12 My Son And Our Cat
Captured in Kielce, Poland
#13 A Girl With A Ferret
Captured in Lubbeek, Belgium
#14 A Girl And A Lamb
Captured in Poland
#15 Girl And Her Kitten
Captured in Houston, USA
#16 A Girl With Lambs
Captured in Zhengzhou, China
#17 A Boy And A Chicken
Captured in Lubbeek, Belgium
#18 A Girl And Her Dog
Captured in Stadthagen, Germany
#19 My Son And Our Dog
Captured in Kielce, Poland
#20 A Girl And Her Puppy
Captured in Niel, Belgium
#21 A Boy And Geese
Captured in Poland
#22 A Boy And His Dog
Captured in Portlaoise, Ireland
#23 Boys Playing With A Dog
Captured in Luneburg, Germany
#24 A Girl And Her Puppy
Captured in Vienna, Austria
#25 Girl And Her Dog
Captured in Lubbeek, Belgium
Follow Us