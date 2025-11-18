I Visited Different Places Around The Globe And Took 25 Charming Photos Of Children And Animals

by

In the realm of photography, there exists a magical connection that transcends cultural boundaries and captures the pure essence of innocence – the bond between kids and animals. Through my lens, I’ve embarked on a journey that spans across different corners of the globe, documenting this enchanting relationship.

My name is Iwona Podlasińska and as a photographer specializing in children portraiture, and an educator conducting photography workshops worldwide, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing and capturing the timeless beauty that unfolds when children and animals come together.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | flickr.com | iwonapodlasinska.com

#1 A Girl And Her Cat

Captured in Lubbeek, Belgium

#2 A Boy And Dogs

Captured in Poland

#3 A Boy Meeting A Baby Bunny

Captured in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada

#4 A Boy And His Dog

Captured in Vienna, Austria

#5 A Boy And A Dog

Captured in Chicago, USA

#6 A Girl And A Hedgehog

Captured in Quebec, Canada

#7 A Girl And Her Dog

Captured in Provence, France

#8 A Girl And A Chicken

Captured in Poland

#9 A Girl Meeting A Donkey

Captured in Poland

#10 A Boy Meeting A Ram

Captured in Poznań, Poland

#11 Boy And His Dog

Captured in Sweden

#12 My Son And Our Cat

Captured in Kielce, Poland

#13 A Girl With A Ferret

Captured in Lubbeek, Belgium

#14 A Girl And A Lamb

Captured in Poland

#15 Girl And Her Kitten

Captured in Houston, USA

#16 A Girl With Lambs

Captured in Zhengzhou, China

#17 A Boy And A Chicken

Captured in Lubbeek, Belgium

#18 A Girl And Her Dog

Captured in Stadthagen, Germany

#19 My Son And Our Dog

Captured in Kielce, Poland

#20 A Girl And Her Puppy

Captured in Niel, Belgium

#21 A Boy And Geese

Captured in Poland

#22 A Boy And His Dog

Captured in Portlaoise, Ireland

#23 Boys Playing With A Dog

Captured in Luneburg, Germany

#24 A Girl And Her Puppy

Captured in Vienna, Austria

#25 Girl And Her Dog

Captured in Lubbeek, Belgium

Patrick Penrose
