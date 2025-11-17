50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

by

There’s something hard-wired into us that fills us with satisfaction when we clean something dirty. Practically every cleaning product ad banks on this by showing their product as it cuts through nasty messes, but few tools do it better in real life than a power washer. That’s probably what makes these before-and-after power washing pics gathered from Reddit so lovely.

For such a relatively mundane and widespread cleaning technology, power washing had a colorful start. Did you know that power washing was invented during, and essentially in response to, the Prohibition era in America? Necessity is the mother of invention!

#1 Indian Sandstone

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: custardy_cream

#2 Sweet And Sad. My Uncle Lost His Wife A Few Years Ago. Still Misses Her Dearly

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: benny2408

#3 A 400m Power-Washing Mural On The Vouglans Dam In France

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Lightwags

#4 Quite Happy With How This Deck Cleaned Up

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: zplums222

#5 Erasing 25 Years

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: BostonBobL

#6 I Restored A Family Heirloom

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Cori-ly_Fries

#7 Cathedral-Basilica In León, Nicaragua – Roof Restoration

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: HSGabo

#8 From Brown To Red

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: iccsos

#9 Patio Before And After

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: HelloJohn_HelloJohn

#10 I Bought A Sailing Boat That Had Been Stood Unused For 15 Years. Nothing That A Good Clean Can’t Fix

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: TomKostas

#11 I Now Have Clean Balls

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: iccsos

#12 A Quick Walk Clean

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: iccsos

#13 Before, During, After

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: scotty2hotty94

#14 My Sister + Power-Washer = Excellent Results

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Kelly960

#15 Brick Steps

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: MakeMeMooo

#16 Stone Cleaning

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: bripark89

#17 Unearthed My Overgrown Front Path

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: AudiFiend

#18 My First Power-Wash. Loved It

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: zvekl

#19 My Mom Cleaned The Pool

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: catknitski

#20 Bringing A Pond Back To Life

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Paper_Coin

#21 My Uncle Owns A Power-Washing Business. So Satisfying

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: MGNConflict

#22 Adirondack Chairs Before And After

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: AHole95

#23 Imperial Castle In Poznan, Poland

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: bigmeat

#24 Before And After

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: hassan_26

#25 Before And After. A Satisfying Few Hours

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Just Bought My First House And Thought My Shutters Were Green

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: beardandbandana

#27 So Rewarding- Hasn’t Been Touched In 30 Years

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: luckysgrow

#28 Got It Done Today. Fountain Was All Cleaned Up

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: thepowerofwaterpw

#29 My Dad Power-Washed This Little Alcove On His House

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Pumm

#30 First Time The Roof Has Been Cleaned In Years. Maybe Decades

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: turbopenguin

#31 First Power-Wash After Being Outside For 25 Years

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: DigStock

#32 Before And After Photos Of Pressure-Washing The Stone Wall In Front Of My House

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: redraider-102

#33 My Grandmother Needed Her Deck Cleaned, But This Was More Pleasing

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: hunglowbungalow

#34 Before And After Of Pressure-Washing The Stairs

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: nmbullshark

#35 Before And After

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: sweetcheesedreams

#36 Before And After

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: shackshinetampa

#37 Power-Washing Progress Of The Louvre, Paris

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Absofeckinlutely

#38 Old Fire Pit Work In Progress

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: naylandoneal

#39 I Think It’s Safe To Say That This Took A Place In The Top 3 Dirtiest Trucks I’ve Ever Washed. Something A Little Different For Y’all

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Igniting_Chaos_

#40 It’s That Time Of The Year Again

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: ExperimentalToaster

#41 Would You Like To Sit On My Deck?

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: LEJ45

#42 My Floor Was So Dirty I Was Able To Create A Chessboard Pattern Just By Power-Washing

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: StupidRedditGarbage

#43 House Was Built In 1820. Probably It’s First Power-Wash Ever

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: NeasM

#44 Dirty Chair On Sunny Day. Only One Thing For It

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: DineAndDance

#45 A Fun Gradient Of A Pressure-Washed Fence

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: sjk033

#46 15 Years Without Being Power-Washed Till Yesterday

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Accomplished_Room_51

#47 There’s A Beautiful Deck Hiding Beneath This Ugly, Old Stain

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Miklos Pressure Washing and Deck Restoration

#48 Deck Steps After A Long Winter

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: halldawg08

#49 Slowly Making Progress Over Lunch Each Day

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: NCSUGray90

#50 Did My First Power-Washing Job

50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Image source: Viccodw

#51 Just A Patio For Your Saturday

#52 Before/After Neglected Corner Of Roof

#53 First Time Power Washing And Staining

#54 Adirondack Chairs Before And After

#55 Wife Kept Telling Me The Patio Chairs Were Filthy. I Didn’t Believe Her Until Today

#56 Magical Colour Changing Patio

#57 Spring Cleaning

#58 Erasing 25 Years

#59 Not Sure If This Is Up To Snuf, But Got A Good Before And After Of Our Stairs

#60 I Unearthed A Sidewalk Today With My Pressure Washer. It Was ✨️👌✨️

#61 “Teak Is No Longer Bleak” (My Boyfriends Choice Of Words)… I Think The Table Was A Little Dirty Past Due For A Powerwash… From Lost River, Wv

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
163 Hilariously Honest Tweets About Getting Old That Will Make You Laugh, Then Cry
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Artist Depicts Everyday Struggles As A Woman, And Most Girls Can Relate To This (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
35 Times People Actually Read The Terms And Conditions And Found Something So Unexpected, They Just Had To Share It Online
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Challenged Myself To Create One Cute And Spooky Painting Every Day For A Whole Month (31 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“Just Innocent Playground Fun”: Concerned Mother Turns To The Internet After Being Blamed For Taking Child’s Understanding Of Consent Too Seriously
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Kellie Pickler Daytime Talk Show From Faith Hill Lands at CMT
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.