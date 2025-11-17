50 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

There’s something hard-wired into us that fills us with satisfaction when we clean something dirty. Practically every cleaning product ad banks on this by showing their product as it cuts through nasty messes, but few tools do it better in real life than a power washer. That’s probably what makes these before-and-after power washing pics gathered from Reddit so lovely.
For such a relatively mundane and widespread cleaning technology, power washing had a colorful start. Did you know that power washing was invented during, and essentially in response to, the Prohibition era in America? Necessity is the mother of invention!
#1 Indian Sandstone
Image source: custardy_cream
#2 Sweet And Sad. My Uncle Lost His Wife A Few Years Ago. Still Misses Her Dearly
Image source: benny2408
#3 A 400m Power-Washing Mural On The Vouglans Dam In France
Image source: Lightwags
#4 Quite Happy With How This Deck Cleaned Up
Image source: zplums222
#5 Erasing 25 Years
Image source: BostonBobL
#6 I Restored A Family Heirloom
Image source: Cori-ly_Fries
#7 Cathedral-Basilica In León, Nicaragua – Roof Restoration
Image source: HSGabo
#8 From Brown To Red
Image source: iccsos
#9 Patio Before And After
Image source: HelloJohn_HelloJohn
#10 I Bought A Sailing Boat That Had Been Stood Unused For 15 Years. Nothing That A Good Clean Can’t Fix
Image source: TomKostas
#11 I Now Have Clean Balls
Image source: iccsos
#12 A Quick Walk Clean
Image source: iccsos
#13 Before, During, After
Image source: scotty2hotty94
#14 My Sister + Power-Washer = Excellent Results
Image source: Kelly960
#15 Brick Steps
Image source: MakeMeMooo
#16 Stone Cleaning
Image source: bripark89
#17 Unearthed My Overgrown Front Path
Image source: AudiFiend
#18 My First Power-Wash. Loved It
Image source: zvekl
#19 My Mom Cleaned The Pool
Image source: catknitski
#20 Bringing A Pond Back To Life
Image source: Paper_Coin
#21 My Uncle Owns A Power-Washing Business. So Satisfying
Image source: MGNConflict
#22 Adirondack Chairs Before And After
Image source: AHole95
#23 Imperial Castle In Poznan, Poland
Image source: bigmeat
#24 Before And After
Image source: hassan_26
#25 Before And After. A Satisfying Few Hours
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Just Bought My First House And Thought My Shutters Were Green
Image source: beardandbandana
#27 So Rewarding- Hasn’t Been Touched In 30 Years
Image source: luckysgrow
#28 Got It Done Today. Fountain Was All Cleaned Up
Image source: thepowerofwaterpw
#29 My Dad Power-Washed This Little Alcove On His House
Image source: Pumm
#30 First Time The Roof Has Been Cleaned In Years. Maybe Decades
Image source: turbopenguin
#31 First Power-Wash After Being Outside For 25 Years
Image source: DigStock
#32 Before And After Photos Of Pressure-Washing The Stone Wall In Front Of My House
Image source: redraider-102
#33 My Grandmother Needed Her Deck Cleaned, But This Was More Pleasing
Image source: hunglowbungalow
#34 Before And After Of Pressure-Washing The Stairs
Image source: nmbullshark
#35 Before And After
Image source: sweetcheesedreams
#36 Before And After
Image source: shackshinetampa
#37 Power-Washing Progress Of The Louvre, Paris
Image source: Absofeckinlutely
#38 Old Fire Pit Work In Progress
Image source: naylandoneal
#39 I Think It’s Safe To Say That This Took A Place In The Top 3 Dirtiest Trucks I’ve Ever Washed. Something A Little Different For Y’all
Image source: Igniting_Chaos_
#40 It’s That Time Of The Year Again
Image source: ExperimentalToaster
#41 Would You Like To Sit On My Deck?
Image source: LEJ45
#42 My Floor Was So Dirty I Was Able To Create A Chessboard Pattern Just By Power-Washing
Image source: StupidRedditGarbage
#43 House Was Built In 1820. Probably It’s First Power-Wash Ever
Image source: NeasM
#44 Dirty Chair On Sunny Day. Only One Thing For It
Image source: DineAndDance
#45 A Fun Gradient Of A Pressure-Washed Fence
Image source: sjk033
#46 15 Years Without Being Power-Washed Till Yesterday
Image source: Accomplished_Room_51
#47 There’s A Beautiful Deck Hiding Beneath This Ugly, Old Stain
Image source: Miklos Pressure Washing and Deck Restoration
#48 Deck Steps After A Long Winter
Image source: halldawg08
#49 Slowly Making Progress Over Lunch Each Day
Image source: NCSUGray90
#50 Did My First Power-Washing Job
Image source: Viccodw
#51 Just A Patio For Your Saturday
#52 Before/After Neglected Corner Of Roof
#53 First Time Power Washing And Staining
#54 Adirondack Chairs Before And After
#55 Wife Kept Telling Me The Patio Chairs Were Filthy. I Didn’t Believe Her Until Today
#56 Magical Colour Changing Patio
#57 Spring Cleaning
#58 Erasing 25 Years
#59 Not Sure If This Is Up To Snuf, But Got A Good Before And After Of Our Stairs
#60 I Unearthed A Sidewalk Today With My Pressure Washer. It Was ✨️👌✨️
#61 “Teak Is No Longer Bleak” (My Boyfriends Choice Of Words)… I Think The Table Was A Little Dirty Past Due For A Powerwash… From Lost River, Wv
