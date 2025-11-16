People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

by

It’s no secret that many of us here at Bored Panda are huge animal fans, Pandas—and we expect many of you are, too! Recently, we’ve become more and more aware of how much we change when there are cute pets in the general vicinity. Suddenly, we’re all smiles and cute voices!

When there’s a dog at the office or we spot a cute cat strolling through the neighborhood, some of your stress melts away. And don’t even get us started about how amazing it is to come back home to a pet that you love and which loves you with all of its floofy heart. In some cases, however, it might seem like your partners, family members, and friends maaay prefer their pets over you. Well, just slightly.

Celebrated American poet Ada Limón recently went viral on Twitter for a very amusing post that she did. Ada opened up about a fun misunderstanding at home, where she thought her husband was speaking to her, but it turned out that he was addressing the dog. Other Twitter users loved this so much, they started sharing their very own misunderstandings that came from people addressing their pets. Meanwhile, others revealed how their partners might actually treat the animals at home slightly better than the love of their life! Scroll down for the cutest post you’ll probably read all day.

And if you’ve ever had something similar happen to you, dear Pandas, we’d love to hear all about it, so pop down by the comment section (pics of your pets are always welcome).

Ada was kind enough to share her thoughts about the popular tweet and the wholesome thread that it sparked with Bored Panda. “My husband is the kindest man I know and he laughed so hard when he realized that I thought he was talking to me. He then brought me a glass of water from the filter on the fridge, and even put a slice of lemon in it. So really it was a good moment for everyone in my little family,” she said.

Meanwhile, certified cat behavior consultant and the founder of Fundamentally Feline, Ingrid Johnson, also answered Bored Panda’s questions about the dynamic between pet cats and their owners. Read on to see what they both told us!

More info: Twitter | Facebook | Podcast | AdaLimon.net

#1

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Keef2101

#2

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Kranky_Kangaroo

#3

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: SoilScholar

#4

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: adalimon

#5

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: shivanourpanah

#6

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: _ksthrlnd

#7

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: mel_med_larson

#8

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: itzrlryo

#9

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: ankupande

#10

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: _gabmunoz

#11

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Louli04

#12

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: CoolCarCuffs

#13

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: swhipple

#14

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: MoriTazulita

#15

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: petitesaoirse

#16

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: mmorearty

#17

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: ChrisPa1975

#18

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: SunuChandy

#19

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: JenLRossman

#20

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: RachelThalmann

#21

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: spaghetti_life

#22

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: newfiegirl23

#23

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: lmbr67

#24

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: IcaRewitz

#25

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: somecoloradogal

#26

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: LindaAvellar

#27

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: jojointheoc

#28

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: smudger233

#29

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Grammaticator

#30

People Are Sharing Embarrassing Moments When They Thought Someone Was Speaking To Them Instead Of Their Pet, And Here Are 29 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: PurelyPixel

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Animals That People Are Scared Of Or Don’t Like When They Really Shouldn’t, As Shared In This Online Thread
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Woman Notices A Fancy Moth In Her Backyard, Turns Out It’s The Cosmoth
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Children Released. McCord Wedding Vows Renewed.
3 min read
Jan, 7, 2019
Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Scar You Have And How Did You Get It? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
We Made These 7 Airplanes For Our Game About Overfishing
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Non-Americans Share 30 Annoying Things Most American Tourists Do But Shouldn’t When Visiting Their Countries
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.