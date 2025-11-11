Fish Trapped Inside A Jellyfish Captured In A One In A Million Shot

by

A fish swims into a jellyfish. It sounds like the start of a joke, but believe it or not, a fish actually did swim into a jellyfish. Take a look at these pictures to see this bizarre and oddly beautiful spectacle for yourself.

The picture was taken by Australian photographer Tim Samuel, who uploaded the snap to his Instagram account last December. Tim saw the flummoxed fish while out free diving in Byron Bay with a friend. Nobody quite knows how it managed to get in there (alcohol may have been involved) but despite its obvious disadvantage, the fish was still able to control the movements of the equally hapless jellyfish.

“I knew pretty quickly what I was looking at,” Tim told Bored Panda. “I did have to do a couple of double takes though. I was both completely amazed and confused by what I saw. “Unsurprisingly, Sam says he’s never seen anything quite like this during his five years as a photographer. And neither have we. But we have now. And we still can’t get our heads around it.

More info: Tim Samuel | Instagram

“I found a fish inside a jellyfish!”

Fish Trapped Inside A Jellyfish Captured In A One In A Million Shot

“He was trapped in there, but controlled where the jellyfish was moving”

Fish Trapped Inside A Jellyfish Captured In A One In A Million Shot
Fish Trapped Inside A Jellyfish Captured In A One In A Million Shot

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Which “Black Mirror” Episode Matches Your Zodiac Sign?
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2022
Walking Dead Carl death mistake
The Walking Dead: Why Carl’s Death Was A Huge Mistake
3 min read
May, 21, 2023
This Catnip Wine Lets Your Cat Be Your New Drinking Buddie
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Portraits Of Depression
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Returns to Live With Kelly and Michael, Addresses Michael Strahan Exit Controversy
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2016
Mozart in the Jungle
Mozart in the Jungle Season 1 Episode 6 Review: “The Rehearsal”
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.