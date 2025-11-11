French Artist Transforms Boring City Walls Into Vibrant Scenes Full Of Life

by

Imagine yourself coming back home from a long trip and… not being able to find it.

This might actually happen if you lived in one of the buildings that got touched by this talented French street artist Patrick Commecy. Together with his team, he creates huge murals of hyper-realistic facades that bring blank and boring city walls to life.

What’s interesting here is that while these realistic yet fake facades trick you at first glance, some of the people painted there were once real. Commecy often paints many notable people from the history of the town the mural is in. Can you spot any of them?

More info: a-fresco.com

Juliette et les esprits

Renaissance

La galerie V

Cinéma-Cannes

Au fil de Loire

Le café des acteurs

Tableaux d’Eyzin-Pinet

Clochemerle

La fée verte

Café de l’Aqueduc

Roméo et Juliette

Les Dolto

La guinguette

Stars’ kisses

Porte des Lavandières

Porte de l’amour courtois

L’arbre aux oiseaux

Cinéma “Le Vallois”

Vive la récré

Aquarium

L’Arlesienne

Les guides de Chamonix

Patrick Penrose
