French Artist Transforms Boring City Walls Into Vibrant Scenes Full Of Life

Imagine yourself coming back home from a long trip and… not being able to find it.
This might actually happen if you lived in one of the buildings that got touched by this talented French street artist Patrick Commecy. Together with his team, he creates huge murals of hyper-realistic facades that bring blank and boring city walls to life.
What’s interesting here is that while these realistic yet fake facades trick you at first glance, some of the people painted there were once real. Commecy often paints many notable people from the history of the town the mural is in. Can you spot any of them?
More info: a-fresco.com
Juliette et les esprits
Renaissance
La galerie V
Cinéma-Cannes
Au fil de Loire
Le café des acteurs
Tableaux d’Eyzin-Pinet
Clochemerle
La fée verte
Café de l’Aqueduc
Roméo et Juliette
Les Dolto
La guinguette
Stars’ kisses
Porte des Lavandières
Porte de l’amour courtois
L’arbre aux oiseaux
Cinéma “Le Vallois”
Vive la récré
Aquarium
L’Arlesienne
Les guides de Chamonix
