Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Disturbing Thing You Have Ever Seen?

Just something creepy or unsettling.
#1
Once my house had a major mouse problem, and mice kept getting into the silverware drawer and pooping on the silverware. So my parents put a mousetrap in there and waited until next morning.
We didn’t catch the mouse, but it was very clear that it had been there. Blood was EVERYWHERE. Just this red stuff drenching everything. The most disturbing part was that the trap had been flipped over, and when we picked it up there was a freaking MOUSE ARM in it. Just a severed mouse arm.
#2
A few potential options, but I’ll go with a squirrel falling from a tree and than being run over, twice, as a mercy killing.
The squirrel didn’t die from the fall but was basically paralyzed from the neck down and was coughing up blood, hence the mercy killing by car (which my mom did).
#3
When I was 17, we had a classmate who passed away in an automobile accident. He wasn’t a close friend, but I went to a very small school, so everyone knew everyone pretty well. Everyone went to his funeral service, and I expected to be disturbed by seeing him (open casket), but what was truly awful was seeing his mother. She was so distraught, she had to be sedated, and she was clearly still medicated at the service. She looked like a shell of a person–like the loss had just drained everything left in her. She didn’t say much, but she hugged every one of us so tightly. It has been 20 years, and I still can’t think of her without tearing up.
#4
Fellow emetophobics BEWARE! There’s a lot of v*m*t in this post.
Okay now that the trigger warning is out of the way- hey. You, yeah you, the emetophobe who, like me wants to know what happens then regrets it. I will put a heart where things get gerphic and then another heart when it’s safe again. Okay, this is probably not the most disturbing but it’s what comes to mind. I was doing a skit with some other people but then one starts coughing and basically goes into a coughing fit then ❤️
#5
Please dont judge me for this if you want to know the whole thing just comment :/
Okay so… me and my girlfriend were getting into a fight with this one chick and as my gf was getting pulled back she (the chick) decides to swing on her. I was like “okay, no” because if the only time you want to attempt to hit her is when there is someone in between yall, no. So I looped my arms around her neck and threw that girl on the ground so fast. So anyways we started fighting and then my gf ran up on another girl as I was getting restrained (it got out of hand really, really fast. we both almost got arrested BUT they gave us citations instead phew), and then as she was fighting her other girls jumped in to help my gf jump the other girl. But then WAIT here comes a chick in a Batman onesie grabbing on my gf hair, throwing her on the ground and chomping on her finger. After I Round 2 of me vs. another girl was done (I must say, I took the crown :) ) I go over to help my gf on the ground. I look at her finger and I was on the verge of vomiting. The Batman onesie girl had real messed up teeth so they bit straight down to the bone. There was loose skin just flapping around, blood would come out in little squirts and the tooth punctures had turned black. I kept telling her “babe dont worry its not that bad, its not that bad.” wtf was I talking about yes it was. So she went to the hospital and she was crying because they wouldn’t let me be with her.
Oh, also, her wrist was already broken but she broke it again/more during the whole jumping thing ://// It was nasty she was about to hurl in my lap.
