The 10 Worst Feelings In The World That Are Too Painful To Read

We all have our quirks and weird dislikes, bad things that give you that heavy, sickly feeling deep inside your stomach when they occur.
For example, I hate it when, as a guy, I go to sit down on the toilet, and the seat is still warm from the previous occupant. It’s the worst feeling like I just arrived at the scene of a crime. Or, such annoying thing, when I’m walking downstairs, and I think I’ve cleared the last one, but it turns out there’s one more to go, and I find myself unexpectedly flying through the air. It’s only for a split second, but that feeling sure is nauseating.
Artist Jacob Andrews has taken it on himself to draw up the definitive 10 Objectively worst feelings in the World, in hilariously funny comic strips that we can all relate to. These aren’t deep and meaningful feelings relating to issues of life and death, and these are everyday problems of the very worst kind! These funny drawings are part of a series he has made on College Humor, which also contains The 10 Objectively Best Feelings in the World if you feel you need to balance yourself out with some positivity.
Can you relate to any of these? Do you have any ‘worst feelings’ of your own? Feel free to let us know in the comments below!
(h/t: College Humor)
Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor
Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor
Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor
Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor
Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor
Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor
Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor
Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor
Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor
Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor
Follow Us