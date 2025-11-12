The 10 Worst Feelings In The World That Are Too Painful To Read

by

We all have our quirks and weird dislikes, bad things that give you that heavy, sickly feeling deep inside your stomach when they occur.

For example, I hate it when, as a guy, I go to sit down on the toilet, and the seat is still warm from the previous occupant. It’s the worst feeling like I just arrived at the scene of a crime. Or, such annoying thing, when I’m walking downstairs, and I think I’ve cleared the last one, but it turns out there’s one more to go, and I find myself unexpectedly flying through the air. It’s only for a split second, but that feeling sure is nauseating.

Artist Jacob Andrews has taken it on himself to draw up the definitive 10 Objectively worst feelings in the World, in hilariously funny comic strips that we can all relate to. These aren’t deep and meaningful feelings relating to issues of life and death, and these are everyday problems of the very worst kind! These funny drawings are part of a series he has made on College Humor, which also contains The 10 Objectively Best Feelings in the World if you feel you need to balance yourself out with some positivity.

Can you relate to any of these? Do you have any ‘worst feelings’ of your own? Feel free to let us know in the comments below!

(h/t: College Humor)

The 10 Worst Feelings In The World That Are Too Painful To Read

Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor

The 10 Worst Feelings In The World That Are Too Painful To Read

Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor

The 10 Worst Feelings In The World That Are Too Painful To Read

Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor

The 10 Worst Feelings In The World That Are Too Painful To Read

Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor

The 10 Worst Feelings In The World That Are Too Painful To Read

Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor

The 10 Worst Feelings In The World That Are Too Painful To Read

Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor

The 10 Worst Feelings In The World That Are Too Painful To Read

Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor

The 10 Worst Feelings In The World That Are Too Painful To Read

Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor

The 10 Worst Feelings In The World That Are Too Painful To Read

Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor

The 10 Worst Feelings In The World That Are Too Painful To Read

Image credits: Jacob Andrews / College Humor

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Boyfriend Is Livid After His Girlfriend’s Post In A Watchdog Group Reveals His Double Life
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2025
Office
The Office Fan Pens a Complete Season 10 Script
3 min read
May, 22, 2020
Never-Before-Seen Images Reveal How The Fukushima Exclusion Zone Was Swallowed By Nature
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
3-Year-Old Chooses Her Own Outfit For School Photos, Becomes Internet’s Hero
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Depressing but Realistic “Married at First Sight” Statistic
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2021
Supernatural Returns – “Death Takes a Holiday” Clips
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2009
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.