I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

by

Indonesia has one of the biggest and most active punk communities in the world. Punk movement in Indonesia started in the late nineties as a way to fight growing poverty and the corrupted government. Inspired by the western punk movement, Indonesians as well started to rebel against their government by creating songs about freedom, equality, and injustice. Punk movement is kicking and growing ever since. The punk style in Indonesia is not only about music and freedom, but the community can also provide a sense of family, self-worth, and give a chance to survive.

Indonesian punks are famous for their very unique and kind of aggressive-looking appearance: heavy pierced and tattooed faces and ripped black clothes decorated with punk symbols. Their extreme appearance has some negative consequences in this conservative Indonesian culture. They are often treated as criminals, occasionally arrested by police. People are scared and try to avoid any contact with them. Because they look extremely different from others.

But who are these heavily tattooed and pierced rebels? What is behind their intimidating appearance? Are they really as dangerous as society says they are? To find the answers to these questions, I became friends with Jakarta’s street punks and started to take some interesting photos of the everyday life of this community. The genre of street photography worked perfectly well to document their intimate moments and daily activities, their joy, suffering, and struggle to survive.

More info: jankulskas.com

„Fight back“ words tattooed on Alviani‘s forehead. Indonesian punks are famous for their heavily tattooed and pierced faces. It has some negative consequences in this conservative Indonesian society

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

One of the street punks

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Street punks sitting near their favorite place to hangout in the old city of Jakarta

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Tony is getting his Mohawk hairstyle ready for his band „Bakiak Oi“ show

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Members of the punk band „Bakiak oi“ smoking cigarettes before their show

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

„Fucking Racism“ tattooed on Petrus forehead. Like many of the street punks of Indonesia he is earning money by busking in the streets with his fellow punks

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Bracelet made from real bullets. Indonesians punks are famous for their very unique and kind of intimidating appearance

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Punk is getting a tattoo on his right cheek on the night of the new year. Its the only place on his face that hasn’t been touched by the ink yet

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Ajjay, 18 years old street punk from Jakarta. He stopped going to shcool from 9th grade and joined punk community. He is making living from by busking with his ukulele in the streets of Jakarta

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Ukulele is the most common music instrument among Indonesian punks. The carry it everywhere. It is a tool survive and spread their message

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Ajjay and Kiki busking in the old town of Jakarta

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

One of the street punks

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

After singing in a bus Yuniar collecting tips from a passengers

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Punks counting the profit after another tiring busking session

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Street punk is filling a glass with locally made alcohol „arak“. Usually they drink it from the plastic bags

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Punk show

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Drunk street punk in the streets of Jakarta

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Before the new years celebration. Ajjay greeting his friend who just arrived from Sumatra to celebrate new years in Jakarta

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Petrus is playing with a daughter of the friend. Punk‘s tattooed faces and style has some negative consequences in this conservative Indonesian society. Often they are treated as a criminals

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Tony at his home holding a neighbors daughter. Getting ready for the show

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Preparation for „Bakiak Oi“ concert

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Erwin is fixing Ajjay‘s hairstyle

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Petrus is busking in the street

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

„Sorry mother I failed“ tattooed on Heru‘s forehead. He is respected very active member of punk community

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Ajjay is next to his home. Like most of the punks he is living a a slum area of Jakarta

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Word „Punk“ is tattooed on Petrus fist

I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dutch Television Welcomes President Trump in his Own Words
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2017
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke Sings “MMMBop” in Dothraki on Late Night With Seth Meyers
3 min read
May, 25, 2016
151 Studio Ghibli Inspired Paintings That Will Spirit You Away
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Meet Ichabod, The Most Optimistic Canine That Will Instantly Make You Smile
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
There Should be a Firestarter Sequel, Right?
3 min read
May, 26, 2022
Duck Dynasty 6.02 Review: “Quack and Gown”
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2014
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.