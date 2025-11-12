I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks

Indonesia has one of the biggest and most active punk communities in the world. Punk movement in Indonesia started in the late nineties as a way to fight growing poverty and the corrupted government. Inspired by the western punk movement, Indonesians as well started to rebel against their government by creating songs about freedom, equality, and injustice. Punk movement is kicking and growing ever since. The punk style in Indonesia is not only about music and freedom, but the community can also provide a sense of family, self-worth, and give a chance to survive.
Indonesian punks are famous for their very unique and kind of aggressive-looking appearance: heavy pierced and tattooed faces and ripped black clothes decorated with punk symbols. Their extreme appearance has some negative consequences in this conservative Indonesian culture. They are often treated as criminals, occasionally arrested by police. People are scared and try to avoid any contact with them. Because they look extremely different from others.
But who are these heavily tattooed and pierced rebels? What is behind their intimidating appearance? Are they really as dangerous as society says they are? To find the answers to these questions, I became friends with Jakarta’s street punks and started to take some interesting photos of the everyday life of this community. The genre of street photography worked perfectly well to document their intimate moments and daily activities, their joy, suffering, and struggle to survive.
„Fight back“ words tattooed on Alviani‘s forehead. Indonesian punks are famous for their heavily tattooed and pierced faces. It has some negative consequences in this conservative Indonesian society
One of the street punks
Street punks sitting near their favorite place to hangout in the old city of Jakarta
Tony is getting his Mohawk hairstyle ready for his band „Bakiak Oi“ show
Members of the punk band „Bakiak oi“ smoking cigarettes before their show
„Fucking Racism“ tattooed on Petrus forehead. Like many of the street punks of Indonesia he is earning money by busking in the streets with his fellow punks
Bracelet made from real bullets. Indonesians punks are famous for their very unique and kind of intimidating appearance
Punk is getting a tattoo on his right cheek on the night of the new year. Its the only place on his face that hasn’t been touched by the ink yet
Ajjay, 18 years old street punk from Jakarta. He stopped going to shcool from 9th grade and joined punk community. He is making living from by busking with his ukulele in the streets of Jakarta
Ukulele is the most common music instrument among Indonesian punks. The carry it everywhere. It is a tool survive and spread their message
Ajjay and Kiki busking in the old town of Jakarta
After singing in a bus Yuniar collecting tips from a passengers
Punks counting the profit after another tiring busking session
Street punk is filling a glass with locally made alcohol „arak“. Usually they drink it from the plastic bags
Punk show
Drunk street punk in the streets of Jakarta
Before the new years celebration. Ajjay greeting his friend who just arrived from Sumatra to celebrate new years in Jakarta
Petrus is playing with a daughter of the friend. Punk‘s tattooed faces and style has some negative consequences in this conservative Indonesian society. Often they are treated as a criminals
Tony at his home holding a neighbors daughter. Getting ready for the show
Preparation for „Bakiak Oi“ concert
Erwin is fixing Ajjay‘s hairstyle
Petrus is busking in the street
„Sorry mother I failed“ tattooed on Heru‘s forehead. He is respected very active member of punk community
Ajjay is next to his home. Like most of the punks he is living a a slum area of Jakarta
Word „Punk“ is tattooed on Petrus fist
