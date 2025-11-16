Hey Pandas, Aita For Being Concerned About My Friend’s Crush’s Age Gap?

by

hello. I (F14) have a close online friend whom I consider my best friend. She (F13) recently kicked this rude guy out of her life, due to him being a narcissistic and controlling individual.

She found a guy she has a crush on, but he is 16. I understand the age gap is not pedophilic, but I think there’s a heavy difference between the maturity of a 13 year old and a 16 year old. I’m just worried, because this person can drive and she is just hitting puberty.

I feel like the AH for stating this, because she seemed somewhat upset. I’m worried for her, and really hope she does find someone who is a healthy and not too over her age. She states it’s “okay” because it’s just a crush, but it’s still wrong in my eyes.

I completely want the truth, as I’m really torn on this. We didn’t argue or anything, but I do think I upset her a little bit. AITA?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Harry Potter Scene (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
45 Epic Stair Design Fails That May Result In Some Serious Injuries (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Andy Samberg Nearly Passed on Brooklyn Nine Nine: Here’s Why
3 min read
Nov, 9, 2019
Hey Pandas, What Is Something That You Need Help Understanding? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
1000s Of Miniature Origami Cranes Turned Into Incredible Bonsai Trees By Naoki Onogawa
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
43 Problems Of A Crocodile Hilariously Illustrated By Japanese Artist Keigo
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.